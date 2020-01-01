Iliad Catamarans take over Moreton Bay

Low speed/long range mode on the ILIAD 50 © John Curnow

by Multihull Solutions 27 Jul 18:23 PDT

The ILIAD Catamarans team took to Moreton Bay in July to shoot new images and footage of the impressive ILIAD 70 and ILIAD 50.

With perfect blue skies, the glittering waters of Moreton Bay were the perfect backdrop to showcase these remarkable new power catamaran models, which feature outstanding performance, fuel efficiency and flexible design options.

The launch of the new ILIAD 60 is on the horizon, and development is also well under way for the powerhouse ILIAD 90. Check out the sneak peek video clip below or click on the button to find out more about this revolutionary new power range.

