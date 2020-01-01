Please select your home edition
First images of new Fountaine Pajot Power 67

by Multihull Solutions 25 Jul 03:28 PDT

The first Power 67 by Fountaine Pajot Motor Yachts has successfully clocked 2,500 nm and only 12 days' sailing from La Rochelle to meet her new owner in the port of Athens.

Now turning heads as she cruises the Med, this spectacular new model combines all the strengths of a power catamaran with Fountaine Pajot's extensive experience producing award-winning motor yacht and luxury catamarans.

Fountaine Pajot Power 67 - photo © Fountaine Pajot
Fountaine Pajot Power 67 - photo © Fountaine Pajot

The Power 67 is the Flagship model of Fountaine Pajot's Motor Yacht range and boasts all the signature features of the shipyard's highly acclaimed lineup, yet has also inherited the luxury, space and elegance of the stunning Alegria 67 sailing catamaran.

Follow the account of the first Power 67's voyage from France to Greece here

Fountaine Pajot Power 67 - photo © Fountaine Pajot
Fountaine Pajot Power 67 - photo © Fountaine Pajot

