Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2019 HEADER

Beneteau's new Flyer 9 - More welcoming than ever!

by Beneteau 17 Jul 07:21 PDT
Flyer 9 © Beneteau

This line of Beneteau day boats is currently in its sixth generation and has a strong history. Now, more than ever, the pleasure of driving this boat is combined with comfort of life on boat and ease of navigation.

The Flyer 9 completes the Beneteau range of day boats. The model perpetuates the dynamic and elegant features of the Flyer 8. Comfort and space on boats are enhanced thanks to optimized design.

"The Flyer 9 ideally embodies the spirit of the new BENETEAU day-boat range," said Michaël Guinet, outboard product manager at BENETEAU. "We have taken the recipe from the previous generation to erase its flaws and optimize the strengths.

Staying true to Flyer DNA the new boat further optimises comfort and performance - delivering total enjoyment on the water.

Available in either SUNdeck or SPACEdeck variants, the new Flyer 9 builds on the Flyer heritage while demonstrating new levels of innovation and functionality in combination with pure purposeful exterior looks."

The opening side platform on port is one of the major new features of the Flyer 9, offering sea views and easy access for swimming. The asset is aimed at the most demanding water recreation enthusiasts. Another advantageous feature is that this platform allows for an expanded cockpit. This increased area echoes the optimized space unique to the full Flyer range.

Swimming for some, sunbathing for others: this is what the Flyer 9 offers with its L shape cockpit convertible into sunbathing. As for the outdoor galley, it guarantees extended outings in the best conditions of comfort.

While the Flyer 9 pays special attention to passenger comfort, it does not forget its sporting roots, which it expresses through its slender lines. With a Suzuki twin-engine, a high 2x250 hp combined with BENETEAU's famous Air Step ®2 hull, the Flyer 9 guarantees the best navigational sensations for its pilot. The latter is also perfectly protected by the central cockpit at the optimized ergonomic.

Flyer 9 sundeck: Sense of welcoming

With the Flyer 9 SUNdeck, BENETEAU once again demonstrates its mastery of space on board and further enhances the comfort features of the previous generation. Thus, by adopting the wide port forward Smart Walk around borrowed from the Flyer 10, the Flyer 9 offers excellent accessibility to the spacious front deck and great safety.

While the Flyer 9 SUNdeck can accommodate in its cockpit, it also features a comfortable cabin, which is particularly large and has two large double berths. The bathroom is another tour de force made by the designers BENETEAU, since it proves surprisingly large with a separate shower.

Flyer 9 spacedeck: flexible, functional, comfortable

Functional and ergonomic, the Flyer 9 SPACEdeck displays impressive modularity features that will allow her to meet all the expectations of boaters, whether it's sunbathing, spending a friendly time with friends, or fishing.

Fishermen will appreciate the innovative bow of the boat particularly suited to their practice: a large unobstructed area on the deck, high gunnels guaranteeing safety, with a reduced height of rails to facilitate casting... Of course, a fishing station is available as an option, as well as rod holders in the freeboard!

The additional seat option will make it a very comfortable front lounge area and is convertible into a large sunbathing platform.

For its part, the cabin also reserves its share of unexpected comfort features on an open hull. The interior space is surprisingly large and includes two berths, and a head.

The Flyer 9 adopts the careful attention to details that contributed to the success of the previous generation of Flyer. The attention to detail is expressed in the quality of the woodwork and the upholstery. In addition, the various options (ski mast, Bimini on the bow on both versions and rigid T-Top) will further enhance the pleasure of use provided by the Flyer 9.

Provisional technical characteristics
Boat currently under certification

  • Length overall: 8.27 m - 27'2"
  • Length (standard / with options): 9.1 m - 29'10"
  • Hull length: 7.97 m - 26'2"
  • Beam overall: 2.99 m - 9'10"
  • Hull beam: 2.97 m - 9'9"
  • Draught min: 0.50 m - 1'5"
  • Draught max: 0.90 m - 2'11"
  • Air draught 2.22 m - 7'3"
  • Light displacement (CE): 3350 kg - 7,383 lbs
  • Light displacement without engine: 2500 kg - 5,510 lbs
  • Fuel tank: 400 L - 106 US Gal , 576 L - 152 US Gal (option)
  • Water tank: 100 L - 26 US Gal
  • Maximum engine power: 500 CV / 500 HP
  • Motor shaft length single engine: XXL
  • Motor shaft length Twin engine: XL
  • Provisional CE certification: B6 / C10
*(Options: swim platform and bow nose, without engine)

Related Articles

Major restructure for Groupé Beneteau Worldwide
Strategic plan to emerge from the crisis in a stronger position Called "Let's Go Beyond! strategic plan for 2020-2025", the core essence is cetralisation of planning, shorter and more efficient model development, and significant rationalisation of brands and models. Posted on 10 Jul New Gran Turismo 36
One of the most eagerly awaited boats of the year. She is the first boat in her class to combine the kind of handling you would normally expect with a pure sports boat in combination with really comfortable cruising and space. Posted on 3 Jul Antares 11: A weekender that hits the right note
The new flagship takes the lead in the out-board family cruiser category With a length overall of eleven metres, the new flagship of the Antares fleet takes the lead in the out-board family cruiser category. Posted on 20 Jun Beneteau Cup to be held on Virtual Regatta
Take the helm of the new Oceanis 40.1 in a 500 nm virtual loop Take the helm of the new Oceanis 40.1 in a 500 nm virtual loop around the Balearic Islands, with the start and finish taking place at our sea trial base in Port Ginesta, Spain. Posted on 18 May The Colossus
There are boat builders the world over, and then there is Groupe Beneteau There are boat builders the world over, and then there is Groupe Beneteau. The conglomerate is one giant powerhouse, building boats across Europe, and in the USA as well. Posted on 15 May Why so many love the Beneteau Swift Trawler
In just seventeen years, over 1,300 Swift Trawlers have been built BENETEAU continues to refine their products based on owner feedback and we consistently hear three themes that define their commitment to the BENETEAU brand and their Swift Trawlers: Autonomy, Reliability, and Safety. Posted on 9 May Howzat! (He implored)
Apologies to anyone unaware of the shenanigans surrounding a small red ball Immediate apologies to anyone around the globe who has not been indoctrinated by memories of their childhood years with the shenanigans surrounding a very hard, and reasonably small, red ball. Posted on 3 May Ancasta's Virtual Boat Show a global success
Presenting the largest display of Groupe Beneteau boats ever in one place Culminating on Thursday, the ten-day show, held on the brand's own website Ancasta.com, was created by Ancasta in response to many spring boat shows being cancelled or postponed due to the ongoing pandemic. Posted on 27 Apr The Ancasta Virtual Boat Show 2020
The largest ever line-up of Groupe Beneteau Power and Sailing yachts in one place! The virtual doors opened on Tuesday to the first ever Ancasta Virtual Boat Show. Being held online at Ancasta.com/vbs, you will find the largest ever line-up of Groupe Beneteau Power and Sailing yachts in one place! Posted on 18 Apr Beneteau's dealers using their initiative
Some different dealer perspectives In the last few weeks, there has been a slowdown worldwide. This has also been the case for Beneteau dealers who have scaled down business to protect their staff and customers. Posted on 16 Apr
Maritimo 2019 FooterHighfield Boats - Power - FOOTERMarina Exchange FOOTER 1
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2020 Sail-World Powerboat-World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy