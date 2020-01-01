Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2019 HEADER

Sunny with a 100% chance of fun: Manitou introduces 2021 lineup of Pontoons

by Candace Gawrysiak 14 Jul 22:54 PDT
Manitou pontoon boat © GavinSmithPhoto.com

BRP (TSX:DOO; NASDAQ:DOOO) announces two new Manitou pontoon boat models for model year 2021, meaning on-water adventurers of all types can find the boat to meet their needs. Combining luxury and sports performance, the Manitou LX replaces the Legacy and X-Plode models, to serve those in search of both extreme fun and complete relaxation.

The Aurora LE, Manitou's most accessible boat, now offers even more features as standard, and a completely redesigned VP hull to accommodate up to 200 HP, giving extra kick to on the water adventures. Now quicker to obtain, thanks to streamlined manufacturing and dealer ordering processes, the new lineup makes life on the water easy for all.

"We've modified our lineup to reflect what our customers are looking for," said James Heintz, Director, Product Management, BRP Marine Group. "The new Aurora LE now offers even more fun for the whole family, still at an affordable price. It's the perfect pontoon to get you on the water. With the new LX, our customers get the best combination of performance and comfort, with no compromise."

Aurora Le - More comfort, more thrills, same affordability

Available in lengths from 18- to 25-feet, with standard, angler and rear-facing floor plans, and a variety of hull design and engine choices, one of the favorites amongst families, the all-new Aurora LE has been refreshed from bow to stern. With completely redesigned, high-quality furniture, it boasts upgraded foam padding and provides more comfort for you, your family and friends when spending the day out on the water. To extend the party from the boat to the sand bar, there's a high quality stereo, providing an enhanced sound experience, and even four times as many cup holders. Additional standard features include:

  • 7-inch Garmin multifunction display
  • Stainless steel ladder
  • Ski tow bar on V-Toon models
When it's time to get the adrenaline pumping, the new Aurora LE VP, featuring patented V-Toon technology, offers a design upgrade to larger center tube lifting strakes, Barracuda nose cones, and power assist steering to accommodate up to 200 HP - for a uniquely exhilarating experience. More than just a third tube bolted to the deck, Manitou's V-toon technology delivers superior handling, a smoother ride and more control. This upgrade is also available on Oasis, Encore and SES models.

LX Series - Exemplary handling, extreme performance, premium styling

Available with dual engine or Sport Handling Package (SHP), the new LX offers the finest in contemporary pontoon-handling technology. Positive angle lifting strakes and the Barracuda nose cone design give our SHP pontoon boats the ability to perform optimally even at high speeds and in rough waters. The LX comes in lengths from 23- to 27-feet, with a number of floor plans to choose from, ample storage, and tons of standard features, including:

  • Power Assist Steering
  • LED Interior and Exterior Lighting
  • Color-Matched Mooring Cover
A host of options are also available to precisely tailor your experience to your lifestyle, such as configurable loungers, sunpads, and windscreens.

For more information about Manitou pontoon boats, visit www.manitoupontoonboats.com.

Related Articles

43wallytender: A new original
Wally's newest tender is the pared-back answer to the multipurpose needs of today's yacht owners Ferretti Group has announced the latest addition to its growing offering of fast, fun and stylish luxury tenders from Wally, the 43wallytender. Posted on 16 Jul EPA isn't making it easier to choose right fuel
Only 22% of consumers know that regular 88 fuel has more engine-harming ethanol than 87 octane fuel With summer boating season in full swing, it's now common to see recreational boats being filled up at gas stations across the country. Posted on 15 Jul Cranchi Settantotto brings light and sea aboard
Generous volumes mixed with unconventional furniture Settantotto is the name of Cranchi Yachts' new flagship with fluid lines and rounded corners that convey a natural sense of balance. It was designed by Christian Grande with the help of the Research Centre of the shipyard. Posted on 14 Jul Heysea launched tenth hull of Asteria 108
Staying in Hong Kong, then on her way towards Melbourne, Australia After she finished her cruising journey in South East Asia, she will open her way towards Melbourne, Australia. Her length is 108 ft and holding up to 10 guests. A pair of Caterpillar 1900HP engines produce a maximum speed of 22 knots. Posted on 14 Jul Team Italia integrated I-Bridges hit the water
32 superyachts with TEAM Italia integrated bridges will be launched this year TEAM Italia, a world leader in the marine electronics market for mega and maxi yachts, confirms yet again the outstanding results it has achieved in more than 20 years in the business, with over 500 projects in the 30 to 100 metre range. Posted on 13 Jul 48-hour turnaround on Slimline A60 Fire Dampers
Slimline A-60 Rated Marine Fire Damper is fully automatic The average fire damper is overly thick and often requires an engineer to work around its sheer size when designing it into a bulkhead. The Slimline A-60 Rated Marine Fire Damper from Delta "T" Systems is a mere 108mm deep Posted on 12 Jul Hubbell Discreet Countertop Receptacles
A simple press pop device, install where convenient Electrical outlets on boats are often located where they're easiest to install, not necessarily where they'll be most convenient for the user. Hubbell Marine's 15A 125V Countertop Receptacle can be mounted on almost any vertical or horizontal surface. Posted on 12 Jul Meet the 3z - MJM Yachts new Performance Day Yacht
New Performance Day Yacht by MJM MJM's online introduction of the new 3z launched a more capable breed of day yacht. Watch the video where architect Doug Zurn, MJM Yachts' chairman Peter Johnstone and CEO Peter Truslow virtually discuss the new dual console. Posted on 11 Jul The new Evo T2 update
The first tender that's also a day cruiser Evo Yachts raises the curtain on a new and exclusive model that stands out for its comprehensive amenities, features and fine finishes. Posted on 10 Jul The light switch
In the last four to six weeks, many dealers have reported good to phenomenal brokerage sales Essentially, in the last four to six weeks, many dealers have reported good to phenomenal brokerage sales. It seems to be right across the board. Posted on 10 Jul
Maritimo 2019 FooterHighfield Boats - Power - FOOTERMarina Exchange FOOTER 1
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2020 Sail-World Powerboat-World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy