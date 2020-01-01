Heysea launched tenth hull of Asteria 108

by Heysea 14 Jul 09:38 PDT

Heysea's Tenth hull of Asteria 108 has arrived in Hong Kong on July 8. She will stay in Hong Kong for a short period.

After she finished her cruising journey in South East Asia, she will open her way towards Melbourne, Australia. Her length is 108 ft and holding up to 10 guests. A pair of Caterpillar 1900HP engines produce a maximum speed of 22 knots.

She is a loyal heir of the Asteria streamline design. Her sharp body in pearled ivory stays attractive from the market in the changing of trends. Her concept emphasizes the lifestyle of seclusion.

Each Asteria 108 is highly customized and unique to the owners. The tenth Asteria 108 interior combined the traditional and contemporary styling by using dark tones, hand-crafted furniture, white upholstery embedded with metal and wood décor. Her interior style embodied the "good old days", sculpting the owner's nostalgic imagination.