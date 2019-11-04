Ensign Update: Featured Motor & Sailing Yachts

Welcome to our update with our latest top picks and luxurious new boats which are ready and waiting for your next adventure.

How about some good news among the challenges presented by the Victorian lockdowns - enquiry is up, sales are happening, the Aussie dollar is stronger, Bavaria and Nautitech have maintained their factories in production throughout COVID-19, new boats have been arriving in Australia, Hammo and the Breakout Regatta are coming up, the new Bavaria Yachts C42 has been launched and is receiving great reviews, Bavaria has announced new models including a new day boat, we have been appointed the dealer for Tofinou in Australia, aaaaaand .... our sales team has expanded again with the addition of 4 new sales professionals with fantastic qualifications after an unprecedented response to our advert. A few things to be happy about!



We are likely to be seeing more people enjoying their boating in Australia so now is the time to get into the market.

Stay safe, healthy & happy!



Happyboating!

The Ensign Yachts Team