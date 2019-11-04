Please select your home edition
Edition
PBW newsletters (top)

Ensign Update: Featured Motor & Sailing Yachts

by Ensign Yachts 13 Jul 23:55 PDT
Ensign Update © Ensign Yacht Group

Welcome to our update with our latest top picks and luxurious new boats which are ready and waiting for your next adventure.
How about some good news among the challenges presented by the Victorian lockdowns - enquiry is up, sales are happening, the Aussie dollar is stronger, Bavaria and Nautitech have maintained their factories in production throughout COVID-19, new boats have been arriving in Australia, Hammo and the Breakout Regatta are coming up, the new Bavaria Yachts C42 has been launched and is receiving great reviews, Bavaria has announced new models including a new day boat, we have been appointed the dealer for Tofinou in Australia, aaaaaand .... our sales team has expanded again with the addition of 4 new sales professionals with fantastic qualifications after an unprecedented response to our advert. A few things to be happy about!

We are likely to be seeing more people enjoying their boating in Australia so now is the time to get into the market.
Stay safe, healthy & happy!

Happyboating!
The Ensign Yachts Team

Top Picks of our pre-loved Yachts

Nordhavn 50
AU $ 790,000
Ready to escape? Then this Nordhavn 50 is for you!!! These truly go anywhere / anytime passage makers ...
Ref No: EPM 769
More Info
Sparkman & Stephens 97
AU $ 995,000
'CAVU' (Clear Air Visibility Unlimited) is in a very special class of vessels with world cruising ...
Ref No: ESC 418
More Info

Clipper 45
AU $ 599,000
This very highly optioned 2014 Clipper 45 presents as a much newer vessel and has the perfect layout for long ...
Ref No: EPM 763
More Info
Sydney Yachts 47
AU $ 335,000
St Jude - IRC / ORCi Optimised Sydney 47. Available for viewing with Ensign Sydney. Should you be in the ...
Ref No: ESC 447
More Info

Horizon E56
AU $ 1,050,000
Make us an offer - this beautiful yacht must be sold! Presenting an excellent condition with high ...
Ref No: EPM 750
More Info
Sparkman & Stephens 51
AU $ 275,000
A true blue water passage maker ready for her next owner and adventure. This is truly a stunning yacht, a credit to her owner ...
Ref No: ESC 448
More Info

Steber 36
AU $ 129,000
Steber 36 sports fisherman. TIGI is a proven fish raise and built tough she has been re-powered with twin ...
Ref No: EPM 771
More Info
Leopard Catamarans 48
AU $ 1,290,000
Luxurious 48' Catamaran launched in 2016 built from the factory for charter with AMSA survey and ...
Ref No: ESC 434
More Info

Riviera 51 Open Flybridge
AU $ 725,000
The perfect blend of style, functionality & size. "Longshot" is the right boat to fulfill ...
Ref No: EPM 768
More Info
Nordhavn 55
AU $ 1,490,000
EXILE - Nordhaven 55 Pilothouse. Boldly going where big boats go, the N55 offers the interior room of ...
Ref No: EPM 759
More Info

Mangusta 105
AU $ 2,850,000
High performance meets timeless design in this Mangusta 105, Motor Yacht 'Hells Bells'. She ...
Ref No: EPM 762
More Info
Numarine 62 Fly
POA
The Numarine 62 successfully reproduces the same concept and sporty design common to all the yard's ...
Ref No: EPM 752
More Info

____________________________________________________________________________

Our new Brands & Partners

Tofinou

Tofinou, classic French day boats
We are really proud to represent Tofinou, classic French crafted modern day boats. Take a look at the all new Tofinou 9.7 day boat below. We had the pleasure of being on this boat at Dusseldorf in January - the quality, design and attention to detail is unparalleled.

More info

Tofinou 9.7

____________________________________________________________________________

Yacht Share Opportunity

Bavaria Yachts C42 available for only $140,000
This is an exciting new opportunity to secure a ¼ share in the all new Bavaria Yachts C42 for only $140,000, all inclusive.

This is a fantastic opportunity to be an owner of the yacht they queued for hours to see at BOOT 2020 - the Dusseldorf International Boat Show in January this year. The C42 is the latest Cossutti designed model released by Bavaria Yachts - Italian designed while engineered and produced in Germany, a perfect combination.

This yacht is a luxuriously appointed and well equipped "Style" model ready to sail away and includes upgraded engine, advanced navigation pack, upgraded entertainment pack, sail ready pack, upgraded sails with furling main and self tacking jib and a variety of other luxury features.

Buy direct from the importer, Bavaria Yachts Australia, part of the Ensign Yachts Group.

To register your interest email us by clicking here or give us a call on 1300 609 900.
More info

North Sails - Trade In and Up
Check out this fantastic deal from our partner North Sails - up to 20% off. Click here and one of our North Sails specialists will be in touch.

____________________________________________________________________________

____________________________________________________________________________

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube

____________________________________________________________________________

____________________________________________________________________________

www.ensignyachts.com.au | enquiries@ensignyachts.com.au | 1300 609 900

© 2020 Ensign Yachts

Related Articles

Ensign's Top Picks & Update
Boats which are ready and waiting for your next adventure Welcome to our update on our latest top picks and luxurious new boats which are ready and waiting for your next adventure. In these unprecedented times you may not be able to go anywhere right away but this will not be forever! Posted on 4 May Ensign's Top Picks & Update
Including some stunning new motor and sailing yachts Welcome to our update covering market events, news, developments at Ensign and of course the top picks of our boats for sale including some stunning new motor and sailing yachts. Grab a coffee, a beer or a wine and have a read! Posted on 27 Mar Ensign's Top Picks
Take a look at Ensign Yachts Group featured listings Buying or selling? Take a look at Ensign Yachts Group featured listings below. This is just a small selection of the sailing and motor yachts we have available for sale. Posted on 2 Feb Ensign Yachts moves into the digital age
Ensign Yachts is taking a new strategic direction Ensign Yachts is taking a new strategic direction. This progressive strategy will see it reducing its retail footprint across Australia while developing maximum reach by expanding its presence in yacht clubs and marinas around Australia Posted on 4 Nov 2019 Bavaria CEO Michael Müller - Man for the job
The golf course is renowned for being a place where things get done The golf course is renowned for being a place where things get done. It is where Michael Müller took a call from CMP's Managing Partner, Kai Brandes, to take a close look at Bavaria Yachts prior to them having a longer conversation. Posted on 31 Oct 2019 Bavaria and Riva at the Sydney show
We are proud to present a selection of our powerboats and superyachts at the 2019 SIBS We are proud to present a selection of our powerboats and superyachts that includes our latest models and invite you to join us at the Sydney International Boat Show to experience Bavaria and Riva. Posted on 15 Jul 2019 Bavaria and Nautitech at the Sydney show
We are proud to present a selection of our sailing yachts and catamarans We are proud to present a selection of our sailing yachts and catamarans that includes our latest models and invite you to join us at the Sydney International Boat Show to experience Bavaria and Nautitech's new line. Posted on 15 Jul 2019 Bavaria C57 - Pure expression of class & elegance
Pure expression of class & elegance Truly a new dimension of sailing! 3 of these Flagship C57's have already splashed the Australian waters in just a few months. Posted on 15 Jul 2019 A new horizon in more ways than one
For Bavaria Yachts Australia and Ensign Group Bavaria Yachts Australia and Ensign Group are on a new horizon in more ways than one. Along with new models, Bavaria Yachts Australia and Ensign Group also welcome a new leadership team. Posted on 21 May 2019
MBW newsletters (top)
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2020 Sail-World Powerboat-World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy