Ensign Update: Featured Motor & Sailing Yachts

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Welcome to our update with our latest top picks and luxurious new boats which are ready and waiting for your next adventure.
How about some good news among the challenges presented by the Victorian lockdowns - enquiry is up, sales are happening, the Aussie dollar is stronger, Bavaria and Nautitech have maintained their factories in production throughout COVID-19, new boats have been arriving in Australia, Hammo and the Breakout Regatta are coming up, the new Bavaria Yachts C42 has been launched and is receiving great reviews, Bavaria has announced new models including a new day boat, we have been appointed the dealer for Tofinou in Australia, aaaaaand .... our sales team has expanded again with the addition of 4 new sales professionals with fantastic qualifications after an unprecedented response to our advert. A few things to be happy about!
We are likely to be seeing more people enjoying their boating in Australia so now is the time to get into the market.
Stay safe, healthy & happy!
Happyboating!
The Ensign Yachts Team
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Top Picks of our pre-loved Yachts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nordhavn 50
|
|AU $ 790,000
|
Ready to escape? Then this Nordhavn 50 is for you!!! These truly go anywhere / anytime passage makers ...
|
Ref No: EPM 769
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sparkman & Stephens 97
|
|AU $ 995,000
|
'CAVU' (Clear Air Visibility Unlimited) is in a very special class of vessels with world cruising ...
|
Ref No: ESC 418
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Clipper 45
|
|AU $ 599,000
|
This very highly optioned 2014 Clipper 45 presents as a much newer vessel and has the perfect layout for long ...
|
Ref No: EPM 763
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sydney Yachts 47
|
|AU $ 335,000
|
St Jude - IRC / ORCi Optimised Sydney 47. Available for viewing with Ensign Sydney. Should you be in the ...
|
Ref No: ESC 447
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Horizon E56
|
|AU $ 1,050,000
|
Make us an offer - this beautiful yacht must be sold! Presenting an excellent condition with high ...
|
Ref No: EPM 750
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sparkman & Stephens 51
|
|AU $ 275,000
|
A true blue water passage maker ready for her next owner and adventure. This is truly a stunning yacht, a credit to her owner ...
|
Ref No: ESC 448
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Steber 36
|
|AU $ 129,000
|
Steber 36 sports fisherman. TIGI is a proven fish raise and built tough she has been re-powered with twin ...
|
Ref No: EPM 771
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Leopard Catamarans 48
|
|AU $ 1,290,000
|
Luxurious 48' Catamaran launched in 2016 built from the factory for charter with AMSA survey and ...
|
Ref No: ESC 434
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Riviera 51 Open Flybridge
|
|AU $ 725,000
|
The perfect blend of style, functionality & size. "Longshot" is the right boat to fulfill ...
|
Ref No: EPM 768
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nordhavn 55
|
|AU $ 1,490,000
|
EXILE - Nordhaven 55 Pilothouse. Boldly going where big boats go, the N55 offers the interior room of ...
|
Ref No: EPM 759
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mangusta 105
|
|AU $ 2,850,000
|
High performance meets timeless design in this Mangusta 105, Motor Yacht 'Hells Bells'. She ...
|
Ref No: EPM 762
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Numarine 62 Fly
|
|POA
|
The Numarine 62 successfully reproduces the same concept and sporty design common to all the yard's ...
|
Ref No: EPM 752
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
____________________________________________________________________________
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Our new Brands & Partners
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tofinou, classic French day boats
|
|
We are really proud to represent Tofinou, classic French crafted modern day boats. Take a look at the all new Tofinou 9.7 day boat below. We had the pleasure of being on this boat at Dusseldorf in January - the quality, design and attention to detail is unparalleled.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
____________________________________________________________________________
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bavaria Yachts C42 available for only $140,000
|
|
This is an exciting new opportunity to secure a ¼ share in the all new Bavaria Yachts C42 for only $140,000, all inclusive.
This is a fantastic opportunity to be an owner of the yacht they queued for hours to see at BOOT 2020 - the Dusseldorf International Boat Show in January this year. The C42 is the latest Cossutti designed model released by Bavaria Yachts - Italian designed while engineered and produced in Germany, a perfect combination.
This yacht is a luxuriously appointed and well equipped "Style" model ready to sail away and includes upgraded engine, advanced navigation pack, upgraded entertainment pack, sail ready pack, upgraded sails with furling main and self tacking jib and a variety of other luxury features.
Buy direct from the importer, Bavaria Yachts Australia, part of the Ensign Yachts Group.
To register your interest email us by clicking here
or give us a call on 1300 609 900.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
North Sails - Trade In and Up
|
|
Check out this fantastic deal from our partner North Sails - up to 20% off. Click here
and one of our North Sails specialists will be in touch.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
____________________________________________________________________________
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
____________________________________________________________________________
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
____________________________________________________________________________
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
____________________________________________________________________________
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
www.ensignyachts.com.au | enquiries@ensignyachts.com.au | 1300 609 900
|
|
|
|