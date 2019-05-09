32 superyachts with Team Italia integrated I-Bridges hit the water in 2020

by Team Italia 13 Jul

TEAM Italia, a world leader in the marine electronics market for mega and maxi yachts, confirms yet again the outstanding results it has achieved in more than 20 years in the business, with over 500 projects in the 30 to 100 metre range.

32 superyachts with TEAM Italia integrated bridges will be launched this year. Some of this year's most interesting models are the 70m Benetti FB273, which has a full I-Bridge® integrated solution (the exclusive system to integrate the most different onboard systems using modern touchscreen technologies), the Pershing 140 hull #02 and the 44Alloy by Sanlorenzo - the new, all-aluminium superyacht that makes its official debut this year.

The Sanlorenzo M/Y Lady Lena, a magnificent 52-metre yacht, has already been delivered, while the second Riva 50m is currently under construction, after the success of the first hull, which was also equipped with an I-Bridge®.

TEAM Italia production is now operating in full; technical and warehousing activities in particular have been organised according to deadlines and methods and in line with the procedures requested by the various shipyards. Likewise, all the company's internal activities fully comply with all the Covid-19 related laws and regulations. PPE (personal protective equipment) is used for personal protection and to protect others, complying with the rules set out by the competent bodies.

