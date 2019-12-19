Please select your home edition
Edition
PBW newsletters (top)

Marine Auctions July Online Auction and News

by Adrian Seiffert 12 Jul 22:58 PDT
A pair of luxury, dual key, studio apartments Couran Cove, Stradbroke Island, Gold Coast © Marine Auctions

Auctions     Valuations     Contact
View brochure
Image
Hi,

Please find attached our July Newsletter (Click on View Brochure above).

Our Newsletter includes details of the Vessels, Marina Berths and a pair of luxury dual key Studio Apartments situated at Couran Cove, Stradbroke Island, Gold Coast, which will be offered in our July Online Auction.

The bidding for this Auction will commence on Friday 24th July and will end on Thursday 30th July at 2pm AEST. Please note, extended bidding applies to this Online Auction.

Also included in the brochure are Preliminary Details of a Major Online Auction of 60 New and Used Sails to suit yachts from 50 to 100 feet in length, together with Vessels and Marina Berths that we have for private sale.

We are now accepting entries for our August Online Auction.

If you require any further information regarding our Online Auctions or our other services, please do not hesitate to contact me.

Regards,

Adrian Seiffert
Director


Mob:   0418 783 358
email: adrian@marineauctions.com.au


From all of us at Marine Auctions, we hope you stay safe in these difficult times and if you require any further information please do not hesitate to contact us.


Marine Auctions Pty Ltd
trading as
Marine Auctions & Valuations
P O Box 687 Hamilton Qld 4007
P: (07) 3268 3614
F: (07) 3268 3760
W: www.marineauctions.com.au
 
 
 

Related Articles

Marine Auctions June Online Auction and News
A preview of a special offering we have coming up in our July Online Auction In this weeks enews, not only are we reminding you of the great vessels and marina berths we have on offer, but also giving you a preview of a special offering we have coming up in our July Online Auction. Posted on 22 Jun Marine Auctions June Online Auction and News
Bidding will commence on 24th June in this online auction Details of the Vessels and Marina Berths Marine Auctions will be offering for sale in the June Online Auction. Bidding for this Auction will commence on Wednesday 24th June and will end on Tuesday 30th June 2020 at 2pm AEST. Posted on 10 Jun Marine Auctions May Online Auction and News
Bidding will commence on Thursday 21st May and end on Wednesday 27th May at 2pm AEST Vessels and Freehold Marina Berths we will be offering for sale in our May 2020 Online Auction. The bidding will commence on Thursday 21st May and end on Wednesday 27th May at 2pm AEST. Please note this Online Auction has extended bidding. Posted on 14 May Marine Auctions April Online Auction and News
Including Boats, Freehold Marina Berths, Freehold Moor and Stores Please find details of our April Online Auction below which includes Boats, Freehold Marina Berths, Freehold Moor and Stores and an unreserved leasehold Marina Berth, all located in South East Queensland. Posted on 7 Apr Marine Auctions
The safe way of either buying or selling any type of vessel As you are aware, the Covid-19 situation is rapidly evolving. However, it has not affected Marine Auctions sales. Posted on 17 Mar Marine Auctions Forthcoming March Online Auctions
New Marina Berth and Marine Real Estate Specialist appointed Marine Auctions are pleased to announce that Lindsay Logan has been appointed as the Marina Berth and Marine Real Estate Specialist, operating from our Runaway Bay Office, located on the Gold Coast. Posted on 3 Mar Marine Auctions Forthcoming Online Auctions
Download the brochure of boats to be auctioned in January 2020 Charter Boat Operation - Bidding to commence 22nd January, 2020 ending 28th January,2020. Posted on 21 Jan Marine Auctions Forthcoming Online Auctions
Details of the Vessels and Berths we are offering in January 2020 Marine Auctions forthcoming January 2020 online auctions brochure. Posted on 19 Dec 2019 Marine Auctions Forthcoming Online Auctions
Bidding for our November Online Auction will commence on Friday 8th November Details of the Vessels and Berths we are offering in our November Online Auction are in the PDF link below, the bidding for our November Online Auction, will commence on Friday 8th November and will end on Thursday 14th November, at 2pm AEST. Posted on 28 Oct 2019
MBW newsletters (top)
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2020 Sail-World Powerboat-World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy