Vanquish Yachts to build 24-metre custom sportfish VQ80

by Vanquish Yachts 9 Jul 07:57 PDT

Vanquish Yachts in the Netherlands has confirmed the new order for a sleek, saucy and fully bespoke sportfish yacht the likes of which has never been seen among the shoals.

The 24-metre powerboat will initially be known as the VQ80, and is expected to serve as the Chase Boat for Project SkyFall, a 60-metre superyacht currently under construction at Heesen. One of the fastest superyachts on the planet today, she combines fantastic sportfish functionality with the unique Vanquish lifestyle and pure design elements that have brought the brand global fame.

The product of many months of R&D cooperation and direct contacts between Vanquish Yachts' founder Tom Steentjes, the owner's team, exterior and interior designer Guido de Groot and the naval architects at Studio Delta, this game-changing project will introduce an unprecedented degree of imposing looks, breakneck speed and high-tech sophistication to the conservative sea-fishing world. A hybrid between a luxurious sportfish superyacht and a VQ powerboat at the peak of its performance, this fast fully-custom chase boat will have every conceivable facility and layout option for the avid-angler owner and his fishing buddies.

Take the bait

The thunder for this extreme boat will be provided by the next-generation C32 marine engine, set to offer a storming 4800 horsepower in total. The brand-new Caterpillars will in turn feed two surface drives that will drive the VQ80 at 51 knots in light load conditions. Advancing the throttles will be an experience in itself on the most powerful VQ to date, which will also carry a whopping 5700 litres of fuel. With a range at 48 to 50 knots of 330 nautical miles, the best off-the-beaten-track fishing grounds come into play and no school of fish will be safe.

The deployment of Petestep's hull technology will increase efficiency by over 15% in high speeds, allowing for an impressive top speed and operating range. In combination with the suspension effect of the Petestep deflectors, the VQ80 SportFish will set a new benchmark for performance and ride comfort in the yacht industry.

And, when the time comes to cast lines, a fantastic fishing experience will be to hand on a boat kitted out with the very latest Garmin gear including fishfinders and chart plotters. Once the reel battle has been won, hydraulic doors open both port and starboard to safely haul the fish into the hold. A great deal of consideration has been given to storage for the catch as well as the widest range of fishing equipment and rods.

Integrated design

The formable profile of this VQ80 SportsFish exudes power and speed in every detail, with an aggressive paint scheme adding to the mix. "It was a unique challenge to design a chase-standard boat with the best possible fishing cockpit and we were given carte blanche as long as key VQ elements such as the reverse bow were retained," explains Guido de Groot.

"The client has set out to create a very special sportfish that resembles nothing else on the water today. We had to play a lot with the proportions in order to get the height right, especially with the tuna tower on top, part of which has been integrated into the superstructure. The same applies to the spacious stern fishing cockpit, the upper line of which flows over the hull and blends with the engine room and cabin windows to generate a unified design signature as well as a true sense of swiftness."

Reel pleasures

The elegant and sporty interior will continue the cool exterior ascetic with carbon fibre finishing, lots of play with light features, dark faucets and an absence of wood finishes. The large saloon has an additional outside sitting area to relax or watch the angling action. Good-sized refrigerators, large televisions, DJ panels and a wide selection of other entertainment facilities will provide a top-drawer after-fishing vibe.

Storage space has been subject to careful scrutiny in the luxury areas too in order to make life easy for owners and guests during extended stays. Overnight expeditions will be a pleasure thanks to the forward owner's suite and two double guest cabins. With accommodation for two crew members also included, the onboard service levels will be high. Last but not least, a Seakeeper 26 will ensure maximum comfort at anchor.

Upgrading the future

Due for delivery in spring 2023, the remarkable VQ80 SportsFish reinforces the unrivalled potential to build 24-metre custom powerboats on offer at VQ Yachts. The Dutch yard already has a wide variety of projects in build in other sizes, including the VQ11 and VQ16 waterscooter tenders, the composite VQ40 SuperSport, and the VQ45, VQ52, VQ58 and VQ68, all brilliantly built in aluminium.

The yard has recently extended its facilities to deal with an upsurge in orders and established a new division called Vanquish Super Yachts to handle larger builds such as the VQ80 Chase Boat for Project SkyFall.