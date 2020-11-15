Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show whets appetite of marine enthusiasts with local event

From left to right: Phil Chandler (GM Maritimo), Stephen Milne (Riviera- B&C Director), Scott Davis (Sales Manager - Princess Yachts AUS), Johan Hasser (GM Mulpha Events), Tom Barry-Cotter (Brand Director - Maritimo), Mark Western (MD - Horizon Yacht AUS) © Sanctuary Cove Media From left to right: Phil Chandler (GM Maritimo), Stephen Milne (Riviera- B&C Director), Scott Davis (Sales Manager - Princess Yachts AUS), Johan Hasser (GM Mulpha Events), Tom Barry-Cotter (Brand Director - Maritimo), Mark Western (MD - Horizon Yacht AUS) © Sanctuary Cove Media

by Sanctuary Cove Media 9 Jul 08:16 PDT

Organisers of the Southern Hemisphere's premier marine event have today announced a precursor to the 2021 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show (SCIBS), with the Sanctuary Cove Boating Festival scheduled to take place at the vibrant Marine Village from November 13 to 15.

Presented by SCIBS, the Sanctuary Cove Boating Festival aims to whet the appetite of marine enthusiasts in the wake of SCIBS 2020 being postponed.

The event will showcase a broad range of impressive exhibitor displays across both land and water, with some of the biggest names in the Australian marine industry expected to make an appearance.

As Gold Coasters continue to back local businesses and bolster the economy, the Sanctuary Cove Boating Festival will focus on supporting the local marine industry, with South East Queensland brands among those invited to display the latest in boating and fishing.

SCIBS general manager Johan Hasser said while SCIBS will be back better than ever in 2021, the Sanctuary Cove Boating Festival is an important stepping stone to help the local industry get back on its feet.

"After a tumultuous year, it is important for us to support the local marine industry with a safe event at a smaller scale," Mr Hasser said. "Many businesses are doing it tough - whether that's marine, retail or tourism - and the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show has always been a major attraction for intra and interstate visitors to the Gold Coast.

"We want to connect marine enthusiasts with the brands they know and love at the Sanctuary Cove Boating Festival, which will be a safe, family-friendly day out celebrating the boating lifestyle synonymous with the region."

The announcement comes as Mulpha Sanctuary Cove finalises two major redevelopment projects in the Sanctuary Cove Marina and accompanying InterContinental Sanctuary Cove Resort at a total spend of over $16 million, with the precinct ready to welcome back visitors with open arms.

The free, three-day event will be open to the public, with ticketing and access details to be released closer to the event date, as organisers work closely with health officials to ensure the event complies with COVID-safe practices.

"At this stage, sadly no other boat shows will be going ahead in Australia this year. We're confident that the Sanctuary Cove Boating Festival will be an industry leader when it comes to hosting a COVID-safe event across the marine offering," Mr Hasser said. "We're really looking forward to showcasing our fantastic new Marina and welcoming visitors back into The Marine Village and InterContinental Sanctuary Cove Resort, and the Boating Festival is the perfect opportunity for locals to rediscover Sanctuary Cove."

Exhibitor registrations will open on Tuesday 28 July. For more information, please visit sanctuarycoveboatshow.com.au.