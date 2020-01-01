Please select your home edition
Edition
Highfield Boats - Power - LEADERBOARD

The world's fastest growing yacht series – Horizon FD Series

by Horizon Yachts 9 Jul 03:07 PDT

Three FD owners share their stories

Space and Comfort - the need for speed aboard the FD85 Christine

For Jim Loomis, the owner of the Horizon FD85 Christine, the ocean is always calling. He sold his E88 and now has...Read more

How meeting an owner's requests for customization led to the FD92

With Horizon, the build experience can be as hands-on - or as hands-off - as you want it to be...Read more

Experienced superyacht owners turn to Horizon to build the FD102

Horizon kicked off the summer season with the pop of a champagne cork during the christening celebration...Read more

What sets the FD Series apart?

Beneath the waterline - The High Performance Piercing Bow (HPPB)

Horizon's Fast Displacement Series may be most recognizable for its volume and exterior styling, but it is...Learn more

Cor D. Rover on the pioneering high-volume FD Series

The world-renowned designer chats about how one yard's willingness to take a risk led to the creation...Learn more

Don't chase your dream, define it!

The Ultimate FD Superyacht

FD125 - photo © Horizon Yachts
FD125 - photo © Horizon Yachts

The brand new FD125

Horizon Yachts and designer Cor D. Rover have partnered to collaborate on a brand-new design, the FD125 Skyline superyacht. Similar in concept to the other high-volume models in the FD series, the FD125 features large windows on each deck that bring abundant natural light to the interior spaces...Learn More

Related Articles

CC98 in build for repeat Australian owner
New vessel will accommodate a helicopter as well as a submarine This is fourth Horizon vessel for the experienced Australian owner, who requested specific - and somewhat challenging - details drawn from the best aspects of his previous vessels, including accommodations for a helicopter as well as a submarine. Posted on 27 May Another Horizon FD102 hits the water
Christened To-Kalon, Hull Two will be the first FD102 superyacht in the U.S. The latest Horizon FD102 superyacht has launched and will soon be delivered to her American owners. Christened To-Kalon, after the owners' previous vessel, the FD102 is the couple's first build with Horizon. Posted on 8 May Horizon Yachts Virtual Boat Show
Experience the show! You're serious about your next Horizon, and we're all serious about social distancing. In this time of safe social interaction, in-person boat shows may be on hiatus but yachting dreams remain alive and well. Posted on 24 Apr The 2020 Horizon FD Series Order Book
The first FD80 is sold to American clients Get inspired, plan your next Horizon and keep up with the latest FD Series yacht builds with the 2020 FD Series Order Book. Now available online, the Order Book details the impressive number of FD Series yachts already delivered to owners around the world Posted on 28 Mar The game changer has arrived: Introducing the FD75
Changing the paradigm for mid-range owner/operator vessels Unveiled at the 2020 Horizon Open House at the Horizon City Marina in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, January 14-16, 2020, the new Horizon FD75 changes the paradigm for mid-range owner/operator vessels. Posted on 14 Mar Horizon Yachts to display seven yachts at PBIBS
Impressive showcase set for the Palm Beach International Boat Show Situated on Ramp 1, this year's display will include the 2020 E56, the Jonathan Quinn Barnett-designed V68, two models from the acclaimed FD Series - including an FD80 and an FD87 - the brand new PC52 and PC65 power catamarans, and a new RP110. Posted on 4 Mar 2020 Horizon Open House
An exhibition of yachts, culture and innovation Horizon Yachts has entered the new decade in dramatic fashion, kicking off the new year with no fewer than six yacht launches. All six yachts were on display for owners, esteemed guests and international press during the biennial Horizon Open House Posted on 25 Feb Horizon FD102 makes its global debut
Christened by its European owners during a New Year's celebration The first "superyacht" in the acclaimed Fast Displacement (FD) Series made its global debut at the 2020 Horizon Open House in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. Posted on 14 Feb
Maritimo 2019 FooterMarina Exchange FOOTER 1Highfield Boats - Power - FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2020 Sail-World Powerboat-World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy