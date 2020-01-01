The world's fastest growing yacht series – Horizon FD Series

by Horizon Yachts 9 Jul 03:07 PDT

Three FD owners share their stories

Space and Comfort - the need for speed aboard the FD85 Christine

For Jim Loomis, the owner of the Horizon FD85 Christine, the ocean is always calling. He sold his E88 and now has...Read more

How meeting an owner's requests for customization led to the FD92

With Horizon, the build experience can be as hands-on - or as hands-off - as you want it to be...Read more

Experienced superyacht owners turn to Horizon to build the FD102

Horizon kicked off the summer season with the pop of a champagne cork during the christening celebration...Read more

What sets the FD Series apart?

Beneath the waterline - The High Performance Piercing Bow (HPPB)

Horizon's Fast Displacement Series may be most recognizable for its volume and exterior styling, but it is...Learn more

Cor D. Rover on the pioneering high-volume FD Series

The world-renowned designer chats about how one yard's willingness to take a risk led to the creation...Learn more

Don't chase your dream, define it!

The brand new FD125

Horizon Yachts and designer Cor D. Rover have partnered to collaborate on a brand-new design, the FD125 Skyline superyacht. Similar in concept to the other high-volume models in the FD series, the FD125 features large windows on each deck that bring abundant natural light to the interior spaces...Learn More