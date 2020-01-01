Approx $20m boat show display at BMS Maritimo Sanctuary Cove

Maritimo X50R running © BMSGC Maritimo X50R running © BMSGC

by BMSGC 3 Jul 04:57 PDT

With major crowd pulling boat shows cancelled internationally in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic the chance for the boat buying public to inspect the latest and greatest designs and models is limited.

However, leading Gold Coast based brokerage, BMS, plans to stage a carefully managed boutique boat show at the Sanctuary Cove International Resort on July 10 to 12 featuring more than $20 million in sleek new vessels.

BMS Sales Manager Justin Thorpe said the show will give boat enthusiasts the opportunity to view some of the latest creations from luxury boat manufacturer Maritimo and also some high quality brokerage boats being represented by BMS.

"We have a unique opportunity coming up where a number of brand new latest models from Maritimo are ready to be handed over to their new owners, but are still here on the Gold Coast and available to view," he said.

"One of these is an M59 fully customised fish boat that has come through the Maritimo One customisation division and is the most up speced vessel of its kind ever produced by the company.

"In addition we will have another eight to 10 boats on display including the power packed X50R sport yacht, the X60 sport yacht and the world's best original M60.

Thorpe said a strict Covid-19 plan was in place an all viewings would be tightly controlled and limited to one family or group of friends at a time on each vessel.

Increased hygiene and cleaning processes will be implemented to ensure everyone remains safe.

The boutique boat show will be held at the Maritimo Sanctuary Cove marine village with berths on F-arm dedicated to the vessels on show.

"We all miss the grand shows like the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, but their cancellation does not mean that prospective boat owners cannot view the latest models and designs in safety and comfort," said Thorpe.

"We would ask that as many people as possible book in advance to ensure we remain COVID-19 safe and people get adequate time to view what we have on display."

People wishing to go to the BMS show should call +617 5514 8628 or email to reserve an appointment.