Please select your home edition
Edition
Highfield Boats - Power - LEADERBOARD

Bavaria Vida 33 announced: The new day cruiser from Bavaria Yachts

by Bavaria Yachts 3 Jul 03:36 PDT

The first day cruiser with an outboard engine from Bavaria Yachts is continuing to be developed as planned. The development team at the Giebelstadt shipyard is now on the home stretch with the first two prototypes.

The first test runs are planned for September. And the name of the new sporty motorboat from Bavaria Yachts with and without a hard top has also been chosen: Bavaria Vida 33.

Not only is the production of sailing and motorboats at Bavaria Yachts still in full swing until the summer break, despite the restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, the shipyard's development team are also not indulging in breaks. In just four months of development, Bavaria Yachts' first day cruiser with an outboard engine evolved in record time.

Now, the experienced team of boatbuilders are needed in order to finish the two prototypes of the first Bavaria Vida 33 HT ready for test runs at the company's own test centre on the River Main in September. The production start-up process for the new product line will also begin after the summer break.

Bavaria Vida 33 - photo © Bavaria Yachts
Bavaria Vida 33 - photo © Bavaria Yachts

The Bavaria Vida 33 will be built in two versions, an open version and a version with a hard top. Together with the sporty hull design with recessed hull windows, the result is the Bavaria Vida 33's dynamically elegant silhouette. The foreship also offers two layout variants. The choice is between a flat foredeck with space for a generous sunbed area and a lounge area at the bow with a cocktail table and space for up to six people.

The Bavaria Yachts development team took their time designing the cockpit. The result: the highest degree of living space thanks to innovative ideas and a maximum number of possible uses. The L-shaped seating area with a large cockpit table on the starboard side invites guests to sit down for lunch. With a few simple steps, the perfect sunbed appears here for chilled-out moments aboard the Bavaria Vida 33. Lunch arrives from the wet bar on the port side of the cockpit. A fridge, a gas cooker, a sink and plenty of work surfaces and storage space make the wet bar the perfect pantry. An optional hydraulically lowered bathing platform is available for sumptuous bathing opportunities.

Bavaria Vida 33 - photo © Bavaria Yachts
Bavaria Vida 33 - photo © Bavaria Yachts

You can prepare yourself for going ashore in the spacious bathroom below decks. On long weekends, a double berth below decks offers maximum comfort and can also be used as a seating area. This makes the Bavaria Vida 33 not only a dynamic day cruiser, but also the ideal weekender.

From the helm station, you experience the pure joy of boating and perfect control. Three people can comfortably enjoy all of the Bavaria Vida 33's power and dynamism. Two 9" displays provide an extensive overview of the navigation and all systems onboard. Two outboard motors from Mercury with 2 x 150 PS, 2 x V6 200 PS, 2 x V8 250 PS or 2 x V8 300 PS are fitted at the shipyard and provide a powerful and economical powertrain.

Related Articles

Bavaria SR41 walk-through
With Siep Keizer, Product Manager at Bavaria Yachtbau Siep Keizer, Product Manager at Bavaria Yachtbau, gives us a walk-through of the new Bavaria SR41. Posted on 24 Feb New Bavaria Yachts day cruiser coming in September
Bavaria Yachts is entering the growing motorboat market for day cruisers Bavaria Yachts is entering the growing motorboat market for day cruisers with outboards. The first model will go into production in the Giebelstadt yard as early as September. Posted on 27 Jan Bavaria Yachts launches Bavaria SR41
It combines the best of the sporty Bavaria S-line and the Bavaria R-line A comfortable cockpit, a large sunbed which can be transformed in no time into a lounge area with a table right on the waterfront and a large bathing platform. Posted on 22 Nov 2019 Bavaria S-Line with more style and more comfort
New equipment package offers more than 15 important options With the new attractive style equipment package, Bavaria Yachts is bestowing even more equipment and even more comfort on its motorboats in the S-Line. Posted on 4 Sep 2019 Bavaria Yachts relies on 100% Made in Giebelstadt
The future development of Bavaria is taking clear shape Bearing the seal of quality "Made in Giebelstadt", both sailing and motor yachts will be manufactured and handed over to customers in Franconia. Posted on 18 Oct 2018 Future of Bavaria Yachtbau secured
A private equity fund will continue Bavaria Yachtbau. A private equity fund advised by the German investment company CMP Capital Management-Partners will continue Bavaria Yachtbau. The subsidiary Bavaria Catamarans is also being acquired. Posted on 15 Sep 2018 Bavaria E34 at Sydney Boat Show
Bavaria's Power Range we will be showcasing the Bavaria E34 Sedan at SIBS Ensign Ship Brokers we will be showcasing the Bavaria E34 Sedan, little sister to last years European Power Boat of the Year award (Bavaria E40) at the upcoming Sydney international Boat Show. Posted on 17 Jul 2018 Delivery resumed, investor process started
All 600 employees engaged at Bavaria Yachts Around four weeks after the start of the insolvency application process, the situation at Bavaria Yachts (Bavaria Yachtbau GmbH) has been consolidated. Posted on 23 May 2018 The paradigm that is the Bavaria E34
So if space is the final frontier, then we may very well have arrived! So if space is the final frontier, then we may very well have arrived! Such is the transformation in thought that you get after even the smallest amount of time on board Bavaria's E34. Posted on 18 May 2018 Bavaria E34 set for Australian Debut
Much anticipated launch at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show Introducing the Bavaria E34, smaller sibling to last year's 'European Power Boat of the Year', the Bavaria E40, has just launched and will make her Australian Debut at the 30th Anniversary of the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show. Posted on 3 Apr 2018
Highfield Boats - Power - FOOTERMarina Exchange FOOTER 1Maritimo 2019 Footer
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2020 Sail-World Powerboat-World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy