Bavaria Vida 33 announced: The new day cruiser from Bavaria Yachts

by Bavaria Yachts 3 Jul 03:36 PDT

The first day cruiser with an outboard engine from Bavaria Yachts is continuing to be developed as planned. The development team at the Giebelstadt shipyard is now on the home stretch with the first two prototypes.

The first test runs are planned for September. And the name of the new sporty motorboat from Bavaria Yachts with and without a hard top has also been chosen: Bavaria Vida 33.

Not only is the production of sailing and motorboats at Bavaria Yachts still in full swing until the summer break, despite the restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, the shipyard's development team are also not indulging in breaks. In just four months of development, Bavaria Yachts' first day cruiser with an outboard engine evolved in record time.

Now, the experienced team of boatbuilders are needed in order to finish the two prototypes of the first Bavaria Vida 33 HT ready for test runs at the company's own test centre on the River Main in September. The production start-up process for the new product line will also begin after the summer break.

The Bavaria Vida 33 will be built in two versions, an open version and a version with a hard top. Together with the sporty hull design with recessed hull windows, the result is the Bavaria Vida 33's dynamically elegant silhouette. The foreship also offers two layout variants. The choice is between a flat foredeck with space for a generous sunbed area and a lounge area at the bow with a cocktail table and space for up to six people.

The Bavaria Yachts development team took their time designing the cockpit. The result: the highest degree of living space thanks to innovative ideas and a maximum number of possible uses. The L-shaped seating area with a large cockpit table on the starboard side invites guests to sit down for lunch. With a few simple steps, the perfect sunbed appears here for chilled-out moments aboard the Bavaria Vida 33. Lunch arrives from the wet bar on the port side of the cockpit. A fridge, a gas cooker, a sink and plenty of work surfaces and storage space make the wet bar the perfect pantry. An optional hydraulically lowered bathing platform is available for sumptuous bathing opportunities.

You can prepare yourself for going ashore in the spacious bathroom below decks. On long weekends, a double berth below decks offers maximum comfort and can also be used as a seating area. This makes the Bavaria Vida 33 not only a dynamic day cruiser, but also the ideal weekender.

From the helm station, you experience the pure joy of boating and perfect control. Three people can comfortably enjoy all of the Bavaria Vida 33's power and dynamism. Two 9" displays provide an extensive overview of the navigation and all systems onboard. Two outboard motors from Mercury with 2 x 150 PS, 2 x V6 200 PS, 2 x V8 250 PS or 2 x V8 300 PS are fitted at the shipyard and provide a powerful and economical powertrain.