New Gran Turismo 36 - Instant thrills and pleasure!

by Beneteau 3 Jul 02:32 PDT

The new Gran Turismo 36 with her powerful looks with bold lines is one of the most eagerly awaited boats of the year. She is the first boat in her class to combine the kind of handling you would normally expect with a pure sports boat in combination with really comfortable cruising and space.

She also offers a wide variety of on-board facilities to enjoy at your leisure. She is as contemporary as they come- press start and play!

The Gran Turismo 36 has a sporty hull with ZIpwake interceptors providing active dynamic trim control under all conditions. Her deck plan is highly innovative providing exceptional facilities and space throughout the whole day.

The foredeck features a beautiful semi-recessed sunpad creating a safe and very pleasant place to relax when the boat is under way. Protected by a generous sun awning this space will become a favourite siesta spot.

Gran Turismo 36 - photo © Beneteau
Gran Turismo 36 - photo © Beneteau

The Gran Turismo 36 features a beautiful aerodynamic hardtop complete with sliding roof, allowing great weather protection in combination with open air boating.

The forward helm seating layout allows four people to enjoy the thrill of navigation with great comfort. With an electric sunroof the whole area is bathed in natural light.

Behind the helm is an incredibly spacious cockpit lounge area with seating for seven people. The aft backrest of portside U-shaped seat easily transforms into a headrest for the aft facing sunpad creating great connectivity to the sea. The sunpad also provides plentiful stowage underneath. Opposite the sunpad is the practical innovation of an aft wetbar location that gives the chef great social connection while keeping the BBQ away from the main seating area.

The Gran Turismo 36 interior is bathed in natural light thanks to the large hull windows and deck hatches. In addition the interior space also holds plenty of innovation.

The forward owners cabin features an island bed with plentiful storage. The aft guest cabin provides a double berth which can be easily converted to form two single berths. Amidships you will find a cosy lounge to port and to starboard forward a galley fitted with high quality appliances. Aft of the galley is a fully equipped bathroom with separate shower cubicle for easy bathing.

Gran Turismo 36 - photo © Beneteau
Gran Turismo 36 - photo © Beneteau

The Gran Turismo 36 will initially be available with stern drive engines, followed by outboard choices.

The sterndrive diesel engine choices are 2x270hp or 2x300hp, Outboard engine choices are 2x300hp or 2x350hp.

Dependant on engine choices she will reach top speeds of 30 - 35 knots allowing rapid progress to your next destination.

The ergonomically designed helm allows for optional joystick and bow thruster in combination with good visibility and large opening side windows all of which make docking in a busy marina child's play. The helm allows up to two 12" Garmin MFD screens providing maximum information and functionality for a boat in this class.

Arguably, the carefully selected materials and focused attention to detail mean this new boat will quickly become the gold standard for demanding boaters.

With the Gran Turismo 36, BENETEAU offers the promise of instant thrills and pleasure on the water. We look forward to seeing you during the Autumn events where we expect the new GT36 to be as warmly received as her US built counterpart which has already become a firm favourite in the American market.

Provisional technical specifications
Boat currently under certification

  • Length overall (standard / with bathing platform): 11,56 m - 37'11" / 12,42m - 40'9"
  • Hull length: 11,28 m - 37'
  • Beam overall: 3,51 m - 11'7"
  • Hull beam: 3,48 m - 11'4'
  • Draught (mini/maxi): 1,09 m - 3'7"
  • Air draught: 4,28 m - 13'7"
  • Water tank: 150 L - 40 US Gal
  • Fuel tank: 7276 kg - 16036 lbs
  • Maximum inboard engine power: 2 x 300 CV / HP
  • Maximum outboard engine power: 2 x 350 CV / HP
  • Naval architect: Beneteau Power
  • Designer: Style & Design, Andreani Design
  • Provisional CE certification: B8/C10

