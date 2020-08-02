Please select your home edition
Edition
PBW newsletters (top)

Multihull Solutions to host Open-For-Inspection event in Auckland

by Kate Elkington 2 Jul 21:29 PDT 2 August 2020
The new model MY 40 by Fountaine Pajot Motor Yachts will be on show at the special Multihull Solutions Open-For-Inspection event in Auckland. © Kate Elkington

Multihull Solutions has announced a special "Open-For-Inspection" event for New Zealand cruising enthusiasts on Sunday 2 August providing a great chance to inspect two of the world's most popular catamarans.

The event, run in conjunction with Ownaship, will be held at the Multihull Solutions Auckland Sales Centre in Westhaven and will showcase the brand new model of the MY 40 power catamaran by Fountaine Pajot Motor Yachts as well as the hugely popular Fountaine Pajot Lucia 40 sailing catamaran.

The free event will run from 10am until 4pm with strict social distancing protocols in place, which also presents a fantastic opportunity to inspect the boats with few people on board. Inspections must be booked in advance, and there are regular time slots available throughout the day.

The Multihull Solutions team will be on hand to answer any queries about the models on display as well as any questions regarding buying, selling or enjoying your multihull.

The event will be held at the Multihull Solutions Sales Centre in Auckland, located at Z Pier, 3/31 Westhaven Drive in Westhaven Marina. Further information can be obtained by contacting Multihull Solutions New Zealand on +64 (0) 27 451 3131, emailing or visiting the website.

Related Articles

NEEL Trimarans announces new NEEL 43 model
The highly anticipated new compact trimaran NEEL Trimarans has unveiled its highly anticipated new compact trimaran, the NEEL 43. The Lombard-designed addition to the range is even more innovative and impressive, featuring a marked move towards the use of bio-sourced and recyclable materials. Posted on 2 Jul Webinar: Walk-through of MY 44 power catamaran
Enjoy a tour Marcus Overman as if you were there Multihull Solution's Sales Consultant and power expert Marcus Overman will take you on an in-depth tour where you will get a good overview of the accommodation, features and systems on the MY 44. Posted on 24 Jun Webinar: Walk-through of the ILIAD 70
See what you can achieve with the power of choice The ILIAD 70 is an epic power catamaran that delivers powerful performance, impressive range (in excess of 4,500nm) and complete comfort for legendary voyages or circumnavigations. Posted on 21 Jun Sailing from France to Australia in 90 days
Join Gordon and Louise Coates as they take you through their most recent "Big Adventure" Join Gordon and Louise Coates as they take you through their most recent "Big Adventure" - picking up their brand new Fountaine Pajot Elba 45 from France and sailing to Australia in just 90 days. Posted on 21 Jun Multihull Solutions host Open-for-Inspection event
Showcasing two popular Fountaine Pajot catamarans in Sydney Multihull Solutions will host a special "Open for Inspection" event in Sydney on Friday 26 and Saturday 27 June to showcase two popular Fountaine Pajot catamarans to the public. Posted on 16 Jun Live walk-through of the NEEL 51 trimaran
Multihull Solutions Webinar next Friday, 19 June - Book now! Join us for a live walk-through of the incredible NEEL 51 trimaran! Multihull Solutions General Manager Andrew de Bruin will guide you through the innovative model from the NEEL Trimarans shipyard. Posted on 14 Jun Multihull Solutions free live Webinar Series
Sydney Fountaine Pajot Display, New Listings, Reductions & More Join Multihull Solutions free live Webinar Series, that features each Friday a new cruising topic or a walk-through of new and pre-owned multihulls. Posted on 29 May Multihull Update: New Listings, Reductions & More
The latest pre-owned boats for sale from the Multihull Solutions Brokerage Division In this edition we bring you the latest pre-owned boats for sale from our Brokerage Division, including our Feature Multihull of the Week, the MY 40 Company Demonstrator, which has just been reduced. Posted on 17 May Multihull Solutions launches webinar series
Another step to keep cruising enthusiasts afloat during COVID-19 lockdowns Multihull Solutions has taken another step to keep cruising enthusiasts afloat during COVID-19 lockdowns with the launch of an innovative Webinar series. Posted on 5 May
MBW newsletters (top)
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2020 Sail-World Powerboat-World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy