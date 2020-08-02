Multihull Solutions to host Open-For-Inspection event in Auckland

The new model MY 40 by Fountaine Pajot Motor Yachts will be on show at the special Multihull Solutions Open-For-Inspection event in Auckland. © Kate Elkington

by Kate Elkington 2 Jul 21:29 PDT

Multihull Solutions has announced a special "Open-For-Inspection" event for New Zealand cruising enthusiasts on Sunday 2 August providing a great chance to inspect two of the world's most popular catamarans.

The event, run in conjunction with Ownaship, will be held at the Multihull Solutions Auckland Sales Centre in Westhaven and will showcase the brand new model of the MY 40 power catamaran by Fountaine Pajot Motor Yachts as well as the hugely popular Fountaine Pajot Lucia 40 sailing catamaran.

The free event will run from 10am until 4pm with strict social distancing protocols in place, which also presents a fantastic opportunity to inspect the boats with few people on board. Inspections must be booked in advance, and there are regular time slots available throughout the day.

The Multihull Solutions team will be on hand to answer any queries about the models on display as well as any questions regarding buying, selling or enjoying your multihull.

The event will be held at the Multihull Solutions Sales Centre in Auckland, located at Z Pier, 3/31 Westhaven Drive in Westhaven Marina. Further information can be obtained by contacting Multihull Solutions New Zealand on +64 (0) 27 451 3131, emailing or visiting the website.