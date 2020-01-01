Please select your home edition
Edition
Marina Exchange 728x90 1

Alva Yachts introduces Ocean Eco 90 all-electric catamaran

by Alva Yachts 3 Jul 02:23 PDT

Alva Yachts, the German builder of electric catamarans and sail boats, is pleased to announce the introduction of Ocean Eco 90 by HENNDESIGN, a 27M multi-hull yacht with electric propulsion and transatlantic range. The model fits perfectly the brand's philosophy, which implies putting sustainability at the heart of their yachts, both motor and sail. Alva Yachts builds differently to other electric boat brands because models are designed specifically around electric propulsion, not retrofitted.

The project of Ocean Eco 90 is completed and the technical specifications are defined, so construction has begun with the molds for the hull and the superstructure, while the yacht will touch the water by the last quarter of next year.

Ocean Eco 90 - photo © Alva Yachts
Ocean Eco 90 - photo © Alva Yachts

Ocean Eco 90 is a 27.50-meter-long catamaran, with an impressive beam of 14 meters, with a hull made for the range of speed of green cruising, which is not about the thrill of speed but rather about enjoying the voyage. She will available with hybrid or fully electric powertrain. The design is by Milan and Holger Henn of the German Studio HENNDESIGN and the Hamburg based naval-engineering studio iYACHTS.

The superstructure is covered with over 200 square meters of solar panels, giving her a transatlantic range and, under right circumstances, a virtually unlimited autonomy, as the panels take the energy from the sun and store it in the battery packs that power the electric engines.

The hybrid version has two 250 kW electric drives and two 456 kW diesel engines, which also replace the conventional diesel generator.

In the full-electric variant, Ocean Eco 90 is pushed by two 500 kW electric drives, connected to a 360 kWh battery pack, which is powered by sun and generators. The solar panels reach 40 kWp (Kilowatt peak), much more than the best competitors, while the diesel generators produce 2x 100 kW/ DC each.

Would that not be enough, an even cleaner option is available: the diesel generators can be replaced by two hydrogen-fuel cell once, making Alva Yachts Ocean Eco 90 the first solar catamaran in this range without the additional aid of fossil fuels.

In both cases, the range in only electric mode (generators off, power coming from the batteries) can reach 100 nautical miles, a huge distance for exploring the most recessed and wild parts of the earth, even restricted marine reserves. All of this, in total silence, enjoying the sound of the nature and without disturbing the sea fauna.

Ocean Eco 90 - photo © Alva Yachts
Ocean Eco 90 - photo © Alva Yachts

Ocean Eco 90 by HENNDESIGN has been shortlisted for "Concept Under 40 Meters Award" in The International Yacht & Aviation Awards 2020.

The process of construction is well under way, and the first unit will be launched by the last quarter of 2021. Manufacturing is pan European, with the interior-finishing in Germany.

Meanwhile, the renderings of the exterior and some of the interiors are available, while the 1:30 scale model of a finished Ocean Eco 90 will be visible at the next boat shows.

Ocean Eco 90 - photo © Alva Yachts
Ocean Eco 90 - photo © Alva Yachts

Alva Yachts Ocean Eco 90 Technical Data: (preliminary)

  • Length Overall: 27.50 m / 90 ft 2 in
  • Length of waterline: 27.00 m / 88 ft 7 in
  • Beam: 14.00 m / 45 ft 11 in
  • Draft: 1.2 m
  • Displacement (LD) 90,000kg
  • Engine Full Electric Version OCEAN ECO 90f -EL: 2x500 kW gearless electric drive & 2x100 kVA DC- Generator
  • Hydrogen Fuel cell with Hydrogen storage tanks as an option
  • Engine Hybrid Diesel-Electric Version OCEAN ECO 90f-HY: 2x 250 kW gearless electric drive & 2x 456 KW diesel engine, gearbox, clutch, common shaft - with 5 different drive modes
  • Cruising Speed: 8-10 kn
  • Top Speed: 16-18 kn depends on configuration
  • Solar Input: 40 kWp with "Solar Roof"glass tiles
  • Battery capacity: 240 kWh - 360 kWh
  • Fuel: 1.500 Lt / 396 US gal.- 5.000 Lt / 1.320 US gal.
  • Fresh Water: 1.500 Lt / 396 US gal.- 3.000 Lt / 793 US gal.
  • Water Maker: 280 Lt/h - 74 US gal./h
  • Hot Water: 200 Lt / 53 US gal.
  • Grey water: 2x 400 Lt / 2x53 US gal.
  • Black Water: 2x 400 Lt / 2x53 US gal.
  • Wastewater Treatment System available
  • Shore power: 32 Amp
  • Air-Conditioning: 35 kW / 120.000 BTU frequency driven compressor chilled/ warm water, reversed cycle system, super-silent fan coils
  • Classification: DNV-GL or RINA / private yacht

Related Articles

The Azimut 66 Fly
Taking comfort to unprecedented new levels To be classed an icon is not only a question of image, style or innovative capacity. It's all this and more. To be a true icon means to be recognised as a benchmark, to possess that unerring ability to retain your identity whilst remaining relevant Posted today at 3:52 am Fourth of July holiday to be a busy one on water
TowBoatUS nationwide towing fleet expected to respond to 3500 requests for assistance At the nation's largest 24/7 on-water towing and assistance service for recreational boaters, TowBoatUS, it's all hands on deck. Posted on 2 Jul Do you make these 3 boating safety mistakes?
A look at the data shows where you can improve safety aboard With the recent release of the U.S. Coast Guard's 2019 Recreational Boating Statistics, the BoatUS Foundation for Boating Safety and Clean Water recommends avoiding these three common boating mistakes to increase safety for all aboard. Posted on 2 Jul Introducing the new Voltaire 33 SKY
Voltaire Electric Yachts announces its official start of operation The German-US company has developed an entirely new concept of power boat with a holistic approach on zero-emission, sustainability, performance and luxury. The underlying goal is to build recreational boats that are fit for the seas of tomorrow. Posted on 1 Jul Newport International Boat Show cancellation
Due to spikes in new cases of COVID-19 across the United States Newport Exhibition Group announced today that its annual boat show scheduled to take place September 17 through 20, 2020 at the Newport Yachting Center in downtown Newport, Rhode Island, has been cancelled. Posted on 1 Jul Announcing arrival of the flagship of flagships
The Magellano Collection: The perfect companion for exploring new horizons Say the name Magellano and you immediately think of long, exhilarating voyages, the thrill of discovering far-flung new destinations and the insatiable desire to explore and constantly push the boundaries. Posted on 1 Jul Aquanima 40 proves unlimited range capability
"Solar Eclipse" has exceeded performance expectations Solar-Electric Yacht specialists Azura Marine today announced that its recently launched Aquanima 40 "Solar Eclipse" has exceeded performance expectations for both maximum speed and energy consumption at cruise speed. Posted on 30 Jun Silent-Yachts unveils new versions of Silent 80
Working to expand the range of the solar electric catamaran flagship After recent successes in sales with four new yachts sold and 8 in total under construction, Silent-Yachts keeps working to expand the range and even better satisfy modern clients' wishes. Posted on 30 Jun New York odyssey aboard a Riviera SUV
Ellen and Gary Wasserson discovered a new-found appreciation of The Big Apple Cruising under the Verrazzano Bridge with the Statue of Liberty directly ahead of them and Manhattan Island beckoning, Ellen and Gary Wasserson discovered a new-found appreciation of The Big Apple aboard their Riviera 565 SUV. Posted on 29 Jun Launch of the first 62Steel
Sanlorenzo continues working, full speed ahead, on new 2020 models Know-how, a focus on quality and technical prowess represent a unique combination that permits Sanlorenzo to look forward to the future, every single day, making unstoppable progress in a constant drive towards innovation Posted on 27 Jun
Marina Exchange FOOTER 1Highfield Boats - Power - FOOTERMaritimo 2019 Footer
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2020 Sail-World Powerboat-World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy