Alva Yachts introduces Ocean Eco 90 all-electric catamaran

by Alva Yachts 3 Jul 02:23 PDT

Alva Yachts, the German builder of electric catamarans and sail boats, is pleased to announce the introduction of Ocean Eco 90 by HENNDESIGN, a 27M multi-hull yacht with electric propulsion and transatlantic range. The model fits perfectly the brand's philosophy, which implies putting sustainability at the heart of their yachts, both motor and sail. Alva Yachts builds differently to other electric boat brands because models are designed specifically around electric propulsion, not retrofitted.

The project of Ocean Eco 90 is completed and the technical specifications are defined, so construction has begun with the molds for the hull and the superstructure, while the yacht will touch the water by the last quarter of next year.

Ocean Eco 90 is a 27.50-meter-long catamaran, with an impressive beam of 14 meters, with a hull made for the range of speed of green cruising, which is not about the thrill of speed but rather about enjoying the voyage. She will available with hybrid or fully electric powertrain. The design is by Milan and Holger Henn of the German Studio HENNDESIGN and the Hamburg based naval-engineering studio iYACHTS.

The superstructure is covered with over 200 square meters of solar panels, giving her a transatlantic range and, under right circumstances, a virtually unlimited autonomy, as the panels take the energy from the sun and store it in the battery packs that power the electric engines.

The hybrid version has two 250 kW electric drives and two 456 kW diesel engines, which also replace the conventional diesel generator.

In the full-electric variant, Ocean Eco 90 is pushed by two 500 kW electric drives, connected to a 360 kWh battery pack, which is powered by sun and generators. The solar panels reach 40 kWp (Kilowatt peak), much more than the best competitors, while the diesel generators produce 2x 100 kW/ DC each.

Would that not be enough, an even cleaner option is available: the diesel generators can be replaced by two hydrogen-fuel cell once, making Alva Yachts Ocean Eco 90 the first solar catamaran in this range without the additional aid of fossil fuels.

In both cases, the range in only electric mode (generators off, power coming from the batteries) can reach 100 nautical miles, a huge distance for exploring the most recessed and wild parts of the earth, even restricted marine reserves. All of this, in total silence, enjoying the sound of the nature and without disturbing the sea fauna.

Ocean Eco 90 by HENNDESIGN has been shortlisted for "Concept Under 40 Meters Award" in The International Yacht & Aviation Awards 2020.

The process of construction is well under way, and the first unit will be launched by the last quarter of 2021. Manufacturing is pan European, with the interior-finishing in Germany.

Meanwhile, the renderings of the exterior and some of the interiors are available, while the 1:30 scale model of a finished Ocean Eco 90 will be visible at the next boat shows.

Alva Yachts Ocean Eco 90 Technical Data: (preliminary)