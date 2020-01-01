New boat brand Voltaire Electric Yachts launches its first all-electric power boat

by Voltaire Electric Yachts 1 Jul 08:34 PDT

Today Voltaire Electric Yachts announces its official start of operation as well as the launch of its first all-electric boat.

The German-US company has developed an entirely new concept of power boat with a holistic approach on zero-emission, sustainability, performance and luxury. The underlying goal is to build recreational boats that are fit for the seas of tomorrow.

Introducing the new Voltaire 33 SKY

The groundbreaking Voltaire 33 SKY is the first model of Voltaire Electric Yachts and is designed as an open day boat for coastal water cruising with an impressive range of more than 100 nautical miles. The 9,9 meter long vessel has two slim racing hulls for maximum efficiency and high stability.

100% electric

Made with sustainable Flax-Fibre-Composite

Open power-catamaran

Design and deck

The exterior of the Voltaire 33 SKY has been designed by Jonas Hertwig and is characterized by dynamic shapes and distinctive chines. The slim hulls have reversed bows and are complemented with a dynamic yet elegant silhouette. On deck, the Voltaire 33 SKY offers space on one level in a size comparable to a 40 feet monohull boat.

A large dining area aft and a spacious cocktail lounge at the bow are the key areas for relaxation and socializing. With the bow table lowered, a 3,5 m x 1,8 m sun pad offers unrivalled dimensions in this class. Both areas can be covered with a large sun shade. A spacious bathroom on the starboard side offers standing height and ample light trough the side window. The wet-bar opposite comes with a sink as well as a large fridge and can be fitted with a coffee machine or gas barbecue.

A special feature lies in the catamaran design itself. The twin-hull structure results in enormous stability, creating a solid platform for relaxation even in a busy bay. With the stern door closed this yacht offers a safe environment also for smaller crew members.

Zero emission and sustainable materials

The Voltaire 33 SKY has been designed with the focus on long-range cruising. The boat offers a range of 100 nautical miles at a speed of 9 knots and a calculated top speed of 17 to 20 knots. The Power-Train of the Voltaire 33 SKY is supplied by Torqeedo and BMW.

Two award-winning Deep Blue engines with the joint power of 100 kW are linked to shaft-drives, enabling a high net power at the propellers. The shaft drives also give the boat the ability to beach on sandy shores. Two 42 kWh BMW i3 batteries supply the power for the engines and hotel loads. An optional 600 Wp solar unit can be integrated into the T-Top. The Voltaire 33 SKY has a 9 year warranty on the BMW batteries, worldwide service for the propulsion system and can be insured with a regular insurance.

Unlike most contemporary boats made of glass fibre reinforced polyester, Voltaire yachts are made of flax-fibre-composite with bio epoxy resin. Beside the sustainable sourcing of the materials, flax composite offers advanced technical properties such as enhanced insulation and complete watertightness. While more luxury shipyards are offering flax-fibre-composite as a building material, Voltaire will be the first serial boat builder implementing flax as the standard material for its boats making a statement towards a cleaner boat production.

Specification