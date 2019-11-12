Silent-Yachts unveils new versions of its solar electric catamaran flagship Silent 80

by Silent Yachts 29 Jun 21:11 PDT

After recent successes in sales with four new yachts sold and 8 in total under construction, Silent-Yachts keeps working to expand the range and even better satisfy modern clients' wishes. The Austrian shipyard announced new versions of its flagship Silent 80.

"We analysed our conversations with clients and how the market tends to develop," said Michael Köhler, Silent-Yachts Founder and CEO. "We believe that people are looking for more and more adventure in yachting. New versions of the Silent 80 will enable owners to take an amazing number of toys and provide them great extra features like larger windows, flush main deck, new layouts of the main salon and much more."

Space and light matter. Silent-Yachts decided to take its largest and most spacious solar powered catamaran further. The shipyard's designers raised the cockpit and salon floor 35 cm up, keeping the same headroom, as the roof will be raised as well. This version is now standard for both the classic Silent 80 and the Silent 80 Tri-Deck, which has an extra level up. Raised salon floor, in addition, allowed to equip a huge storage for water toys under the deck - accessible from the top (for chairs, ropes and fenders) and from the stern transom (for SUPs and surfboards etc.).

But there is also an upgrade for that. The new optional version of the Silent 80 and Tri-Deck is called "Loft version" because, like in land architecture, it refers to a large and adaptable open space.

The main deck is completely flush - from salon to the cockpit, to the side walkways and to the front deck - all one level without any steps. The access to the tender garage on port side and to the storage compartment on starboard side is easier, since the headroom in both spaces reached 217 cm instead of 182 cm like before the update.

The space created in the main salon is truly wide. "You can have loose furniture throughout the whole salon and walk in the full length and width 9 x 7 meters without any restriction or steps until the windows," said Michael Köhler. "You can bring your own sofa, loose chairs around the table of your choice."

The salon windows become 35 cm higher, which grants a gorgeous view while sitting as well as standing in the salon and not obstructed by the bulwark. The salon can also be equipped with electric sliding windows. Alternatively, an owner may select full height folding side doors on rails on both sides of the salon.

"By cancelling the side sofa and the storage boxes between side walkway and the superstructure, we can get almost full height glass windows between the salon and the side walkway that will give you a real loft-feeling," explained Michael Köhler. "This feature can be combined with a glass insert in the side wall of the hull to give an unobstructed view of the sea even with the full height doors."

Loose furniture can be used in the cockpit as well. Owners can leave away the laminated L-shaped sofa on the starboard side of the cockpit which grants storage space and have a loose sofa or chairs there instead.

With the addition of the new standard version, Silent-Yachts will keep offering the previous classic version with a regular deck in case future clients would prefer that.

Silent-Yachts range includes four models: Silent 55, Silent 60, Silent 80 and Silent 80 Tri-Deck. The company is developing new lines as well.