Excitement building for the RNZYS Mastercard Superyacht Regatta 2021

RNZYS' Mastercard Superyacht Regatta 2021 © Ivor Wikins RNZYS' Mastercard Superyacht Regatta 2021 © Ivor Wikins

by Andrew Delves 26 Jun 01:50 PDT

The Mastercard Superyacht Regatta 2021 hosted by the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron in Auckland is shaping up to be one of the major on-water events in the world next year with a raft of big-name entries already throwing their hats into the ring as the global superyacht fleet start to make their way to New Zealand.

The regatta will take place between 23rd - 27th February 2021, beginning with a welcome function on the 23rd February at the RNZYS and followed by four days of heart-stopping racing on the beautiful waters of the Hauraki Gulf among its many surrounding islands. This is going to be a spectacular sight for yachting enthusiasts and the general public to witness, and will also be an amazing event for the superyacht owners and crew from around the globe to be involved in.

As part of the Squadron's 150th sesquicentenary celebrations, this landmark event is set to bring legions of superyachts to New Zealand whom once here will also be able to enjoy the unsurpassable cruising grounds and coastlines that the country has to offer. The racing will also be quality, with the Hauraki Gulf offering a very picturesque but often challenging racing area with varying conditions and winds. Well known Harold Bennett will be the principal race officer ensuring some amazing courses are set. The off-water aspect won't disappoint either, with crew happy hours at the RNZYS following each day's racing, as well as a prize-giving party on the final night showcasing the authentic and exquisite local cuisine beverages and entertainment that New Zealand has to offer.

Once here, Superyacht owners and crew will also be able to take in the Prada Challenger Series followed by the 36th America's Cup Match (both of which are being held in Auckland) whilst soaking up the buzz and excitement these events historically bring. There is also plenty of other events being put on by the RNZYS during this time, including a revamped Youth America's Cup, off-shore and in-shore races encompassing a range of yacht classes, as well as a multitude of off-water events at the club.

With the current COVID-19 situation recently gripping the world, and providing challenges for travel the New Zealand government has now provided procedures to allow Superyachts to enter our pristine waters and we expect this to continue to evolve. For assistance with entry requirements please contact:

The RNZYS is also happy to announce a new Motor Yacht division for the Mastercard Superyacht Regatta, which is sure to be popular for motor powered superyacht owners. RNZYS Vice Commodore Aaron Young says this is a welcome addition to the regatta -

"With so many motor-powered superyachts heading to Auckland next year, we felt it was a no brainer to get them involved in what is shaping up to be a massive event. To see these large vessels racing in the harbour alongside the sail powered superyachts, it is truly going to be a spectacular sight to behold."

"It's going to be a lot of fun and we can't wait to welcome everyone to our club and country for the Mastercard Superyacht Regatta 2021 and show off what the club and Aotearoa has to offer. We encourage all superyacht owners to get their entries in as soon as they can and join us for what is going to be cracking year down-under."

The RNZYS has already received a solid amount of entries including the likes of; Silvertip, The Aquarius, Kawil, Pumula as well as a huge amount of expressions of interest.

The RNZYS is encouraging further entries now and looks forward to hosting this regatta at the Home of America's Cup, for what is set to be an unmissable event in 2021.

Quick Links: