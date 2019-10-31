Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2019 - Leaderboard

Simrad partners with Chaparral and Robalo

by Andrew Golden 26 Jun 05:14 PDT
Simrad partners with Chaparral and Robalo © Andrew Golden

A leader in the design and manufacture of world-class marine navigation, autopilot, radar, communications and fishfinding systems - has been selected as the exclusive marine electronics supplier for Chaparral/Robalo boats.

For model year 2021, Simrad will be the only marine electronics option on all 27 Chaparral models and all 22 Robalo models. Simrad systems are now also standard fit on the Robalo R360 center console and the R317 dual-console boats, as well as on 10 Chaparral models: Surf 25 and 29, SSX 277, 297, 317, 347, and the Suncoast 230, 250 and the OSX 280, 300. These vessels will include Simrad's award-winning multifunction displays, sonar, radar and autopilots, where applicable. These systems are also fully integrated with the onboard Fusion® marine entertainment systems and Yamaha and Mercury® outboard engines.

"Chaparral and Robalo are well-known manufacturers of high-quality sport boats," said Knut Frostad, CEO, Navico. "We are proud to have our feature-rich navigation systems installed on these vessels, and we are confident this partnership is going to help Chaparral/Robalo customers have a more enjoyable time on the water."

"These state-of-the-art Simrad displays and accessories are ideal for Robalo and Chaparral's line of powerboats," said Mike Fafard, vice president of engineering, Chaparral / Robalo. "Simrad's rich history of innovation is the primary reason we've chosen these systems. From the design aesthetic to the user-friendly functionality, Simrad perfectly matches our manufacturing process."

Simrad partners with Chaparral and Robalo - photo © Andrew Golden
Simrad partners with Chaparral and Robalo - photo © Andrew Golden

Chaparral and Robalo are leading manufacturers of premium quality sportfishing and leisure boats for the recreational market. Simrad multifunction systems with SolarMAX™ IPS displays offer exceptional clarity and ultra-wide viewing angles, even in direct sunlight, while an intuitive all-weather touchscreen and a keypad with rotary dial offer total control in any conditions. Built-in echosounder support lets you cruise confidently with ForwardScan® sonar, or reveal the ultimate fishing spots with Active Imaging™ 3-in-1 with CHIRP, SideScan and DownScan Imaging™.

For more information on Simrad or its full line of marine electronics, visit www.simrad-yachting.com.

Related Articles

New Simrad NSO, NSS & GO systems functionality
The 20.0 update includes a wealth of powerful new features Simrad Yachting - a leader in the design and manufacture of world-class marine navigation, autopilot, radar, communications and fishfinding systems - have announced a software update for its NSO, NSS and GO series systems. Posted on 13 Jun Announcing the new Simrad NSO evo3S
Glass Bridge display with built-in functionality like never before Simrad Yachting - a leader in the design and manufacture of world-class marine navigation, autopilot, radar, communications and fishfinding systems - announced today the launch of the new Simrad® NSO evo3S Glass Bridge display Posted on 21 Jan Announcing new Simrad HALO20+, HALO20
The ultimate picture from a smaller dome Simrad Yachting announced today the launch of HALO20+ and HALO20 radars - a pair of compact, pulse compression radome units, perfectly designed for smaller sportfishing and cruising vessels. Posted on 31 Oct 2019 WIN a Simrad NSS9 evo3 Fishfinder/Chartplotter
Arvor has joined forces with Simrad to give you a chance to win a Simrad NSS9 evo3 Just visit the Arvor display on the marina (M186-190), fill in the entry form with three easy questions, and you could win. Posted on 23 Jul 2019 Worry less about your boat with BoatConnect
Simrad announces real-time vessel monitoring Announcing the latest in remote, real-time vessel monitoring - Simrad BoatConnect™ provides boat owners with the ultimate peace of mind at an unparalleled value, keeping users informed of their boat's location, battery level, trip history and more. Posted on 17 Jul 2019 Simrad announces VHF Radio with AIS capability
Featuring a sleek design with wireless handset capability Simrad Yachting - a leader in the design and manufacture of marine navigation, autopilot, radar, communications and fishfinding systems - announced today the new Simrad® RS40-B, the first VHF marine radio with AIS transmit and receive capability. Posted on 21 Jun 2019 Simrad releases free software update
New software enables Active Imaging and StructureScan 3D enhancements A new software update for Simrad® NSO, NSS and GO series displays has been released that provides new sonar functionality, sonar enhancements and other improvements to the user interface that make Simrad multifunction displays even easier to use. Posted on 24 Jan 2019 Simrad GO bundled with active imaging
Providing incredibly detailed, high-resolution imaging without sacrificing range Announcing Simrad Active Imaging™ Sonar — advanced new scanning-sonar technology that provides incredibly detailed, high-resolution imaging without sacrificing range. Replacing Simrad TotalScan™ transducers currently available with GO series displays Posted on 31 Oct 2018 Simrad HALO24 revolutionises dome radars
An innovation in pulse compression radar Announcing Simrad HALO24, an innovation in pulse compression radar. HALO24 combines the performance and reliability of Simrad's award-winning radars with the advantages of innovative technology, a new profile and lightweight design. Posted on 1 Oct 2018 R5000 Radar Series expands product portfolio
A giant leap forward in commercial-grade radar solutions Announcing the Simrad R5000 Series – a giant leap forward in commercial-grade radar solutions. Available in a range of configurations to meet the requirements for type-approved X- and S-Band radar systems aboard CAT 1 and CAT 2 SOLAS vessels Posted on 6 Sep 2018
Maritimo 2019 FooterHighfield Boats - Power - FOOTERMarina Exchange FOOTER 1
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2020 Sail-World Powerboat-World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy