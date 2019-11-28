Please select your home edition
Edition
Highfield Boats - Power - LEADERBOARD

Inside the Back Cove 39O

by Back Cove Yachts 25 Jun 02:53 PDT
Internal glass unit (seen here upside down) © Back Cove Yachts

Our team is making significant progress constructing the very first Back Cove 39O, and recently pulled the completed IGU (Internal Glass Unit) from the mold.

The IGU may not look like much on its own, but it plays a vital role in both the interior layout and the overall structure of the boat. This single fiberglass unit creates a footprint for the all below-deck accommodations onboard the 39O, including both cabins, the head with separate shower stall, and the lower lounge. This piece is "tabbed" to the hull (meaning permanently fixed in place with fiberglass) where it does double-duty providing structural support for the hull itself.

Internal glass unit (seen here upside down) - photo © Back Cove Yachts
Internal glass unit (seen here upside down) - photo © Back Cove Yachts

This is always an exciting step in the build process because installing the IGU means that the interior spaces are beginning to take shape, and the 39O is truly unique from her sister-models in this regard. Forward, her master cabin is the perfect oasis for owners to relax at the end of the day. Her comfortably arranged head to starboard, featuring a separate shower stall, and secluded lower lounge to port create a private space to enjoy the morning news or an evening movie. Aft, the guest quarters offer easy entrance and egress to the two fixed berths.

Internal glass unit (seen here upside down) - photo © Back Cove Yachts
Internal glass unit (seen here upside down) - photo © Back Cove Yachts

The amount of space our designers have created below-deck in the Back Cove 39O really sets her apart from other boats of this size, and we cannot wait to share more updates with you as they come together for the first time.

Internal glass unit (seen here upside down) - photo © Back Cove Yachts
Internal glass unit (seen here upside down) - photo © Back Cove Yachts
Internal glass unit (seen here upside down) - photo © Back Cove Yachts
Internal glass unit (seen here upside down) - photo © Back Cove Yachts
Guest berth molded in to the internal glass unit (right-side-up) - photo © Back Cove Yachts
Guest berth molded in to the internal glass unit (right-side-up) - photo © Back Cove Yachts
Lower lounge rendering - photo © Back Cove Yachts
Lower lounge rendering - photo © Back Cove Yachts
Lower lounge and guest berth rendering - photo © Back Cove Yachts
Lower lounge and guest berth rendering - photo © Back Cove Yachts

Related Articles

Back Cove 39O Hull release
Boatbuilding continues on the new Back Cove 39O outboard Operating under the restriction of the CDC guidelines for social distancing our great team of crafts-people have risen to every challenge with creativity, and they continue to amaze us with the quality and beauty of the boats they create. Posted on 21 May Enjoy a guided tour of the Back Cove 34O
Lights, Camera... Explore! Enjoy a guided tour of the fabulous Back Cove 34O - then explore for yourself by checking out the Virtual Tour! Posted on 2 May First steps of the Back Cove 39O
The hull mold has finally arrived The hull mold for the NEW Back Cove 39O has finally arrived. Posted on 10 Mar Back Cove 39O with Triple Outboards
It's okay to drool, we understand... It's okay to drool, we understand… As if the introduction of a second outboard model with a fully enclosed salon wasn't enough, the Back Cove Design Team has just released renderings of the NEW Back Cove 39O with triple outboards! Posted on 18 Jan Back Cove 39O tooling progress
Tooling for the new Back Cove 39O is taking shape... Tooling is one of the most exciting steps for our team because, until this point, each new model has only existed in our design software. This is the first time we get to see our designs completely to scale Posted on 28 Nov 2019 Back Cove 37 Design updates
Excited to announce several interior design updates The Back Cove Team is excited to announce several interior design updates to the Back Cove 37. Check out the image captions for all the details, and keep an eye out for more photos on the way! Posted on 18 Nov 2018 Hot off Press - Early season in San Juan Islands
March 1st, 2018 seemed like a good time to check on Ellgi After a flight from our home base in California, we arrived in Bellingham; the sun was shining, winds were calm and made for a perfect day to get her prepped for the upcoming season. Posted on 29 Oct 2018 Cruising the San Juan Islands - 34O official video
Take a look at the official video for our award-winning new model! From idea to reality, you've followed her since the start. Now take a look at the official video for our award-winning new model! Posted on 28 Oct 2018 Back Cove 34O sea trials with Suzuki
Pristine sight lines, precision control, and boy she can move! Pristine sight lines, precision control, and boy she can move! The 34O achieves 39 knots at wide-open throttle. Posted on 20 Aug 2018 Back Cove 34O decked out
Watch it happen in 50 seconds! The 34O is all "decked out" - take a look at our latest time lapse to watch it happen in 50 seconds! Posted on 22 Jul 2018
Marine Resources 2019 - FooterHighfield Boats - Power - FOOTERMaritimo 2019 Footer
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2020 Sail-World Powerboat-World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy