Inside the Back Cove 39O

Internal glass unit (seen here upside down) © Back Cove Yachts

by Back Cove Yachts 25 Jun 02:53 PDT

Our team is making significant progress constructing the very first Back Cove 39O, and recently pulled the completed IGU (Internal Glass Unit) from the mold.

The IGU may not look like much on its own, but it plays a vital role in both the interior layout and the overall structure of the boat. This single fiberglass unit creates a footprint for the all below-deck accommodations onboard the 39O, including both cabins, the head with separate shower stall, and the lower lounge. This piece is "tabbed" to the hull (meaning permanently fixed in place with fiberglass) where it does double-duty providing structural support for the hull itself.

This is always an exciting step in the build process because installing the IGU means that the interior spaces are beginning to take shape, and the 39O is truly unique from her sister-models in this regard. Forward, her master cabin is the perfect oasis for owners to relax at the end of the day. Her comfortably arranged head to starboard, featuring a separate shower stall, and secluded lower lounge to port create a private space to enjoy the morning news or an evening movie. Aft, the guest quarters offer easy entrance and egress to the two fixed berths.

The amount of space our designers have created below-deck in the Back Cove 39O really sets her apart from other boats of this size, and we cannot wait to share more updates with you as they come together for the first time.