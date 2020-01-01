Please select your home edition
Optimism for the future drives major range upgrade at Highfield Boats

by Highfield Boats Co Ltd 24 Jun 04:00 PDT
A preview of the new Sport 800 © Highfield Boats

The world's leading aluminium RIB supplier, Highfield Boats, has announced a huge range upgrade as it looks to the future of the RIB and support tender sector. Highfield is doubling down on a growth strategy with a raft of new model launches to target new markets along with a refinement of its current extensive portfolio, plans which look set to give the firm a strategic edge.

Despite the difficult global trading conditions of the past few months a strong Q1 for 2020 and a solid order book until July has given Highfield the confidence to forge on with the expansion plans which include the launch of an entirely new range of cutting edge luxury boats.

From September 2020 the company is consolidating its current range to streamline the choice it offers clients and to ease the stocking requirements for its distributor network. Four ranges, instead of the previous seven, will be on offer.

The colour range for the new look Sport 800 - photo © Highfield Boats
The colour range for the new look Sport 800 - photo © Highfield Boats

At the same time Highfield Boats is breaking new ground with the introduction of a brand new SPORT range that will further consolidate the company's position in the luxury RIB and tender market. All of Highfield's 3m-8m SPORT models will now feature standard teak decking, LED lighting, luxury upholstery, tow posts and sundecks. Models of 5m and up have shower kits and stern platforms with a ladder. The 8m models offer a hob, sink, toilet, bow and stern sundecks.

Highfield's CEO Julien Carussi explains: "The Sport range will take the brand to yet another level, entering the deluxe family RIB segment for the first time and leveraging the brand into new territory. The SPORT RIBs will appeal to motor cruiser buyers and as a prestige tender sought by superyacht captains. The SPORT range's seakeeping qualities also puts it in the top of the chase boat league for events and race support the world over."

Further re-modelling is being applied to the best-selling Highfield ULTRALIGHT and Highfield CLASSIC ranges which have undergone significant upgrades, while the Highfield PATROL range has also been strengthened and is now offering an unrivalled option for serious RIB enthusiasts, commercial operators and government agencies.

"In this, our 10th year of operation, Highfield Boats continues to lead the world in tender RIB sales," reports European Brand Manager Steve Harrison. "With more than 44 countries representing our brand, our global coverage is going from strength to strength." He adds: "We offer by far and away the best servicing and warranty network for the cruising yachts sector while our charter client base continues to rise."

The company is taking an innovative approach to its marketing message too, in the light of social distancing across the world, harnessing YouTube brand ambassadors like free diving champion Samo Jeranko. Other online initiatives include a close collaboration with engine partner Honda on a series of dynamic marketing initiatives such as product walkthroughs, that will be published online or via open days at key dealerships in lieu of the boat shows in the coming weeks. So watch this space for more exciting developments at Highfield.

Highfield RIBs has supplied key support to a number of the world's largest sailing events including, once again, the Vendée Globe which is set to go ahead in November 2020 where a fleet of offshore RIBs from 6.6 metres to 8.6 metres will be in operation.

To view our new range, please visit www.highfieldboats.com.

