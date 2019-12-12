Please select your home edition
FLIR launches Raymarine Axiom+ multifunction navigation displays and new electronic chart catalogue

by Raymarine 22 Jun 17:17 PDT

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ: FLIR) announced today Raymarine Axiom+, a powerful series of multifunction displays (MFDs) for anglers, cruisers, and sailors, plus updated Raymarine LightHouse™ Charts cartography, bringing new levels of clarity and control to marine navigation.

The successor to Raymarine's award-winning Axiom® line of MFDs, Axiom+ is engineered for speed, responsiveness, and future expansion. Available in 7-, 9-, and 12-inch display models, Axiom+ comes performance-tuned with a powerful quad-core processor for fast chart redraws, multi-channel sonar views, and augmented reality navigation.

Designed for excellent viewing in a range of lighting conditions, Axiom+ models feature a bright IPS LCD that is 25 per cent brighter than previous Axiom models, resulting in improved clarity and wider viewing angles. Axiom+ also delivers improved touch-screen performance thanks to Raymarine's HydroTough™ strengthened, nano-coated display, which provides enhanced impact resistance, repels water and oils, and enables accurate touch control in all conditions.

Sailing with Axiom 7 - photo © FLIR Systems
Sailing with Axiom 7 - photo © FLIR Systems

Axiom+ builds upon what boaters love about Axiom MFDs. Four built-in sonar channels - including RealVision™ 3D - deliver comprehensive views of the underwater world, and a next-generation ultra-sensitive GPS/GNSS receiver offers a 4x improvement in sensitivity for accurate navigation, even in challenging installations.

Along with the upgraded Axiom+ line, Raymarine is unveiling a new electronic catalogue of LightHouse Charts. LightHouse Charts are crafted from official hydrographic sources - the same data used by maritime professionals. LightHouse Charts offer Raymarine users a new level of clarity and customisation, detail, and the ability to explore on-shore destinations, fishing spots, and points-of-interest (POI) data.

Engineered for both recreational and professional applications, LightHouse Charts allow captains to switch between an official government-style chart presentation or an information-rich leisure chart view. Captains can also choose between four chart colour pallets optimised for bright sun, dusk, and nighttime lighting conditions. Raymarine users can also take advantage of a LightHouse Premium subscription and access continuous chart updates, an expanded points-of-interest library, and enhanced satellite imagery from Mapbox.

Two 12 inch Axiom Helm - photo © FLIR Systems
Two 12 inch Axiom Helm - photo © FLIR Systems

"Axiom+ takes everything boaters enjoy about Axiom and elevates the user experience with increased performance, simpler navigation, and superior visibility," says Gregoire Outters, Vice President and General Manager of the Raymarine brand. "Combine these benefits with our new LightHouse Chart catalogue and boaters have an exciting, powerful, and sophisticated new choice for marine navigation."

Each model includes a three-year warranty. With models starting at € 745.00, excluding local tax, the Axiom+ will be available through Raymarine dealers and retailers immediately. New LightHouse Charts will be released in the third quarter and will be available with the purchase of any new Axiom+ MFD. The entire catalogue of charts will also be available for purchase separately at raymarine.com/marine-charts. Chart prices will start at € 95.00, excluding tax.

For more information about Raymarine Axiom+, visit raymarine.eu/multifunction-displays/axiom-plus

For more information about Raymarine LightHouse Charts, visit raymarine.co.uk/marine-charts/lighthouse-charts

LH Charts Packaging SD Card and Axiom - photo © FLIR Systems
LH Charts Packaging SD Card and Axiom - photo © FLIR Systems

