Marine Auctions June Online Auction and News
by Marine Auctions 21 Jun 23:46 PDT
Marine Auctions June Online Auction - Lot 3 © Marine Auctions
Auctions
Valuations
Contact
View brochure
Please find details of the Vessels and Marina Berths we will be offering for sale in our June Online Auction, together with our
best buys
of the month.
In this weeks enews, not only are we reminding you of the great vessels and marina berths we have on offer, but also giving you a preview of a
special offering
we have coming up in our
July Online Auction.
A dual key apartment at the fabulous Couran Cove Resort on South Stradbroke Island, Northern Gold Coast.
The Resort offers a wide variety of activities from fishing (either surf or the Broadwater), bike riding, kayaking, swimming, enjoy the Day Spa, nature walks tennis, basketball or just enjoying the delights from the cafe and restaurants. Couran Cove has got it all to keep you and the family fully entertained.
Situated on South Stradbroke Island, the Resort has its own Marina to moor your boat or you can take the Couran Cove Ferry from Hope Island which is less than a 30 minute trip.
This is your opportunity to buy your own little bit of Island paradise for a song.
Contact Lindsay Logan on 0413 113 342 0r
lindsay@marineauctions.co.au
to get the full run down on this exceptional opportunity.
We are now accepting entries for our
July Online Auction.
If you require any further information regarding our forthcoming Online Auctions or our other services please do not hesitate to contact me.
To Participate or View the Online Auction, go to our website:
www.marineauctions.com.au
then click on,
View or Register for the Online Auction Now
(in yellow centre of homepage)
We are now accepting entries for our July Online Auction.
If you require any further information regarding our forthcoming Online Auctions, do not hesitate to contact one of our representatives.
Regards,
Adrian Seiffert
Director
SOUTH EAST QUEENSLAND
Marina Berths and Waterfront Property Sales
Lindsay Logan 0413 113 342
email: lindsay@marineauctions.com.au
GOLD COAST
Warren Harmer 0418 776 939
email:
warren@marineauctions.com.au
Travis Davies 0417 015 090
email:
travis@marineauctions.com.au
BRISBANE
Brisbane Office
07 3268 3614
email:
admin1@marineauctions.com.au
SYDNEY
Carl Crafoord 0438 548 033
email:
carl@marineauctions.com.au
MELBOURNE
Kieran Russell 0418 968 150
email:
kieran@marineauctions.com.au
CAIRNS
Ron 0427 217 043 or
Mark on 0438 550 533
email:
sales@sonarmarine.com.au
All other locations and any other inquiries regarding our services
:-
Adrian on 0418 783 358
email:
adrian@marineauctions.com.au
From all of us at Marine Auctions, we hope you stay safe in these difficult times and if you require any further information please do not hesitate
to contact us.
Marine Auctions Pty Ltd
trading as
Marine Auctions & Valuations
P O Box 687 Hamilton Qld 4007
P: (07) 3268 3614
F: (07)3268 3760
W: www.marineauctions.com.au
Marine Auctions June Online Auction and News
Bidding will commence on 24th June in this online auction
Details of the Vessels and Marina Berths Marine Auctions will be offering for sale in the June Online Auction. Bidding for this Auction will commence on Wednesday 24th June and will end on Tuesday 30th June 2020 at 2pm AEST.
Posted on 10 Jun
Marine Auctions May Online Auction and News
Bidding will commence on Thursday 21st May and end on Wednesday 27th May at 2pm AEST
Vessels and Freehold Marina Berths we will be offering for sale in our May 2020 Online Auction. The bidding will commence on Thursday 21st May and end on Wednesday 27th May at 2pm AEST. Please note this Online Auction has extended bidding.
Posted on 14 May
Marine Auctions April Online Auction and News
Including Boats, Freehold Marina Berths, Freehold Moor and Stores
Please find details of our April Online Auction below which includes Boats, Freehold Marina Berths, Freehold Moor and Stores and an unreserved leasehold Marina Berth, all located in South East Queensland.
Posted on 7 Apr
Marine Auctions
The safe way of either buying or selling any type of vessel
As you are aware, the Covid-19 situation is rapidly evolving. However, it has not affected Marine Auctions sales.
Posted on 17 Mar
Marine Auctions Forthcoming March Online Auctions
New Marina Berth and Marine Real Estate Specialist appointed
Marine Auctions are pleased to announce that Lindsay Logan has been appointed as the Marina Berth and Marine Real Estate Specialist, operating from our Runaway Bay Office, located on the Gold Coast.
Posted on 3 Mar
Marine Auctions Forthcoming Online Auctions
Download the brochure of boats to be auctioned in January 2020
Charter Boat Operation - Bidding to commence 22nd January, 2020 ending 28th January,2020.
Posted on 21 Jan
Marine Auctions Forthcoming Online Auctions
Details of the Vessels and Berths we are offering in January 2020
Marine Auctions forthcoming January 2020 online auctions brochure.
Posted on 19 Dec 2019
Marine Auctions Forthcoming Online Auctions
Bidding for our November Online Auction will commence on Friday 8th November
Details of the Vessels and Berths we are offering in our November Online Auction are in the PDF link below, the bidding for our November Online Auction, will commence on Friday 8th November and will end on Thursday 14th November, at 2pm AEST.
Posted on 28 Oct 2019
Marine Auctions Forthcoming Online Auctions
The bidding for the Online Auction will commence on Friday 11th October
The Onsite Auction will be held at the Horizon Shores Marina on Sunday 13th October at 2pm. The Onsite Auction will be held in conjunction with the Horizon Shores Boat Show, which runs from Friday 11th October to Sunday 13th October.
Posted on 8 Oct 2019
