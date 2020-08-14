Please select your home edition
Edition
PBW newsletters (top)

Webinar: Walk-through of MY 44 power catamaran

by Multihull Solutions 23 Jun 19:35 PDT 14 August 2020
Fountaine Pajot MY44 on Sydney Harbour © John Curnow

Join us for a live walk-through of the MY 44 power catamaran by Fountaine Pajot Motor Yachts.

Multihull Solution's Sales Consultant and power expert Marcus Overman will take you on an in-depth tour where you will get a good overview of the accommodation, features and systems on the MY 44.

You will also have the ability to ask any questions along the way and enjoy a tour as if you were there.

Fountaine Pajot MY44 in Rushcutters Bay - photo © John Curnow
Fountaine Pajot MY44 in Rushcutters Bay - photo © John Curnow

Date: Friday 14 August 2020
Time: 2pm AEST

The webinar will be approximately 45 minutes long and will be followed by a 15 minute Question & Answer session where Marcus will be able to address any individual questions that arise.

Register your place on the form here. We will be in touch with the simple to access webinar details as soon as possible!

FP MY44 - www.powerboat-world.com/news/211049

Related Articles

Webinar: Walk-through of the ILIAD 70
See what you can achieve with the power of choice The ILIAD 70 is an epic power catamaran that delivers powerful performance, impressive range (in excess of 4,500nm) and complete comfort for legendary voyages or circumnavigations. Posted on 21 Jun Sailing from France to Australia in 90 days
Join Gordon and Louise Coates as they take you through their most recent "Big Adventure" Join Gordon and Louise Coates as they take you through their most recent "Big Adventure" - picking up their brand new Fountaine Pajot Elba 45 from France and sailing to Australia in just 90 days. Posted on 21 Jun Multihull Solutions host Open-for-Inspection event
Showcasing two popular Fountaine Pajot catamarans in Sydney Multihull Solutions will host a special "Open for Inspection" event in Sydney on Friday 26 and Saturday 27 June to showcase two popular Fountaine Pajot catamarans to the public. Posted on 16 Jun Live walk-through of the NEEL 51 trimaran
Multihull Solutions Webinar next Friday, 19 June - Book now! Join us for a live walk-through of the incredible NEEL 51 trimaran! Multihull Solutions General Manager Andrew de Bruin will guide you through the innovative model from the NEEL Trimarans shipyard. Posted on 14 Jun Multihull Solutions free live Webinar Series
Sydney Fountaine Pajot Display, New Listings, Reductions & More Join Multihull Solutions free live Webinar Series, that features each Friday a new cruising topic or a walk-through of new and pre-owned multihulls. Posted on 29 May Multihull Update: New Listings, Reductions & More
The latest pre-owned boats for sale from the Multihull Solutions Brokerage Division In this edition we bring you the latest pre-owned boats for sale from our Brokerage Division, including our Feature Multihull of the Week, the MY 40 Company Demonstrator, which has just been reduced. Posted on 17 May Multihull Solutions launches webinar series
Another step to keep cruising enthusiasts afloat during COVID-19 lockdowns Multihull Solutions has taken another step to keep cruising enthusiasts afloat during COVID-19 lockdowns with the launch of an innovative Webinar series. Posted on 5 May Multihull Solutions launches virtual boat show
Features full interactive walk-through facilities of its power and sail catamarans Multihull Solutions has launched an innovative Virtual Boat Show allowing buyers to comprehensively inspect a large range of new and pre-owned range of catamarans and trimarans on its website. Posted on 22 Apr NEEL 47 trimaran awarded Multihull of the Year
A major international marine award in the 40 to 50-foot category The NEEL 47 trimaran has won a major international marine award being voted "Multihull of the Year" in the 40 to 50-foot category. Posted on 21 Apr
MBW newsletters (top)
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2020 Sail-World Powerboat-World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy