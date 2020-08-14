Webinar: Walk-through of MY 44 power catamaran

Fountaine Pajot MY44 on Sydney Harbour © John Curnow

by Multihull Solutions 23 Jun 19:35 PDT

Join us for a live walk-through of the MY 44 power catamaran by Fountaine Pajot Motor Yachts.

Multihull Solution's Sales Consultant and power expert Marcus Overman will take you on an in-depth tour where you will get a good overview of the accommodation, features and systems on the MY 44.

You will also have the ability to ask any questions along the way and enjoy a tour as if you were there.

Date: Friday 14 August 2020

Time: 2pm AEST

The webinar will be approximately 45 minutes long and will be followed by a 15 minute Question & Answer session where Marcus will be able to address any individual questions that arise.

Register your place on the form here. We will be in touch with the simple to access webinar details as soon as possible!

