Webinar: Live walk-through of the ILIAD 70 power catamaran

The ILIAD 70 slides effortlessly past the Sydney Opera House © John Curnow

by Multihull Solutions 20 Jun 22:19 PDT

Join us for a live walk-through of the highly impressive ILIAD 70 power catamaran, and see what you can achieve with the power of choice.

The ILIAD 70 is an epic power catamaran that delivers powerful performance, impressive range (in excess of 4,500nm) and complete comfort for legendary voyages or circumnavigations.

ILIAD Catamarans CEO Mark Elkington along with Multihull Solutions Sales Consultant and power boat expert Marcus Overman will provide a detailed overview of the boat, her accommodation and systems, allowing you to enjoy a tour as if you were there.

Date: Friday 17 July 2020

Time: 2pm AEST

The webinar will be approximately 45 minutes long and will be followed by a 15 minute Question & Answer session where Mark and Marcus will be able to address any individual questions that arise.

Register your place on the form here. We will be in touch with the simple to access webinar details as soon as possible!

