Step aboard the X50 and X50R

Maritimo X50 Steaming up Pittwater © John Curnow Maritimo X50 Steaming up Pittwater © John Curnow

by Maritimo 20 Jun 13:37 PDT

Maritimo X50 - Outdream

The X-Series revolutionises the sport motor yacht. A unique beach club aft cabin underpins a design 're-set'. Placing engines and equipment centrally, creating free-flowing interiors and a perfectly poised craft that surges smoothly beyond 30 knots. Smarter hull and shaft design cut drag for class-leading efficiency while joystick docking aids trouble-free skippering. Sliding saloon windows, integral sunroof, timeless handcrafted interiors, and full-beam master suite all underline the intelligent revolution that is the Maritimo X50.

Find out more about Maritimo X50 on our model page or enquire now.

Maritimo R Performance Edition - Unleashed

This new ultimate upgrade equips our motor yachts with sports car-like agility and responsiveness. Lessons learned for the World Champion Maritimo Racing division are applied throughout the boat, making the best even better.

The result - a luxury motor yacht that delivers 36 knots plus upgrades to Maritimo's trademark luxury and comfort with R-edition electronics, lifestyle, and entertainment features.

Find more about Maritimo R Performance on our model page or enquire now.