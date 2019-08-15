Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2019 - Leaderboard

NSW taxpayers spared the bill but not the rubbish

by NSW Maritime 18 Jun 22:37 PDT
APL England Helicopter Container Salvage © John Curnow

Container and debris sightings from the APL England have slowed but behind the scenes, work continues to manage the response to the impact of the incident on the NSW coastline.

NSW Maritime Acting Executive Director Alex Barrell said under the NSW marine pollution contingency plan and the NSW State Emergency Management Plan, it is the responsibility of NSW Maritime, part of Transport for NSW, to enact and lead the response from the State Maritime Incident Control Centre.

"There is a lot of community concern whenever there is a marine pollution incident like this," Mr Barrell said.

"We understand how traumatising it is to see face masks and air conditioning ducting on your favourite beach instead of shells and seaweed, but we can reassure the community this is exactly what we train multiple times a year for. This is what we do.

"More than two thirds of our staff involved in the response to the APL England also worked on the YM Efficiency container response two years ago, although it's little comfort to know that containers are lost from ships around the world on a daily basis."

Mr Barrell said members of the community may also be reassured to know it is not the taxpayers of NSW who foot the bill for large-scale marine pollution incidents.

"There are legal mechanisms to recover the costs and we are working with the ship's owners and insurers who will be ultimately responsible for reimbursing the NSW Government costs."

Fifteen of the 50 containers which fell from the ship have been recovered, with a helicopter being used today to remove difficult to reach container pieces from the rocks at Crackneck Point near Bateau Bay.

Mr Barrell said the team responding to the clean-up of containers and debris includes multiple government agencies and coastal councils between Port Stephens and Wollongong.

"We also have two companies of contracted labour up and down the coast which gives us the capability to mobilise quickly and in multiple places at once when we receive tip offs from members of the community.

"While the reports of debris and containers have slowed considerably in recent days, we will continue to maintain our resourcing as part of our commitment and responsibilities in maintaining our pristine coastline," Mr Barrell said.

The containership APL England lost 50 containers 73 kilometres off Sydney in waters around two kilometres deep on 24 May. Debris started to wash ashore two days later.

Members of the public who witness any suspected debris or shipping containers on NSW beaches should contact the NSW Maritime Info Line 13 12 36 - select Option 2 or report via email to .

Related Articles

Owners reminded to dispose of boats responsibly
Boat owners are reminded of their responsibilities Boat owners are reminded of their responsibilities on the eve of the NSW Government stepping in to remove an 11 metre derelict boat dumped on an emergency mooring at Camden Haven. Posted on 15 Aug 2019 Lifejackets save lives, learn how to save yours
Free lifejacket clinics will be held at Port Stephens this Sunday Acting Executive Director NSW Maritime Mark Hutchings said the clinic will see Roads and Maritime staff teaching boaters how to carry out a simple pre-wear check before use and how to service inflatable lifejackets. Posted on 25 Mar 2019 Targeting dangerous boating behaviour
NSW and Victoria maritime authorities are joining forces NSW and Victoria maritime authorities are joining forces this weekend to remind boaters, no matter where you come from, safety is the most important part of your day on the water. Posted on 8 Mar 2019 Keep an eye out where vehicle ferries are about
Keep an eye out where vehicle ferries are about Boaters are reminded to navigate safely near vehicle ferries after 20 near-misses were reported to Roads and Maritime Services between August 2018 and January 2019. Posted on 27 Feb 2019 Learn how to look after lifejackets for free
Free lifejacket clinics on the South Coast Free lifejacket clinics will be held on the South Coast between Friday 15 February and Sunday 17 February 2019, as part of a new phase of the successful NSW Government wear a lifejacket program. Posted on 14 Feb 2019 Learn how to look after lifejackets for free
'Wear a lifejacket' program is being launched, with free lifejacket clinics A new phase of the successful NSW Government 'Wear a lifejacket' program is being launched, with free lifejacket clinics in selected areas in NSW during February. Posted on 6 Feb 2019 Have fun, stay safe - Maritime NSW message
Australia Day is expected to be the biggest day of the year on the water Australia Day is expected to be the biggest day of the year on waterways around NSW with thousands of extra boats on the water. Posted on 25 Jan 2019 Boaters behaving better on the water
Annual water safety campaign run by Roads and Maritime Services It has been mostly smooth sailing for boating enthusiasts during an annual water safety campaign run by Roads and Maritime Services. Posted on 23 Jan 2019 Don't have a beer and steer
Skippers are warned not to drink while operating a vessel Skippers are warned not to drink while operating a vessel, to wear lifejackets, and to check their equipment before every launch, ahead of a State-wide operation staring this weekend. Posted on 12 Jan 2019 $5500 reminder the waterways are there to share
A 35-year-old Concord West man yesterday received a $5500 reminder A 35-year-old Concord West man yesterday received a $5500 reminder that it pays to follow the rules and be mindful of the wake that a boat creates. Posted on 12 Dec 2018
Marine Resources 2019 - FooterMarina Exchange FOOTER 1Maritimo 2019 Footer
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2020 Sail-World Powerboat-World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy