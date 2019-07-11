New Otam 80HT Attitude delivered to owner

by Matteo Belardinelli 18 Jun 22:24 PDT

Otam is pleased to announce that OTAM 80 HT Attitude, the 6th hull in the OTAM 80 series, has been delivered to her owner.

During sea trials the yacht exceeded her contractual obligations in relation to performance, efficiency and comfort. For example, the twin MTU main engines (2600hp each) coupled to Arneson drives were expected to provide a top speed of 47 knots, but the actual redline speed was 50 knots. This higher performance has been combined with more acoustic comfort as at-anchor sound levels of 42dB were recorded in the owner's suite instead of the expected 45dB.

"Thanks to the insistence of our CEO and former offshore champion, Gianfranco Zanoni, we were also able to further optimise the patented Otam-Rolla 6-blade propellers," adds Matteo Belardinelli, OTAM Sales & Communication manager. "This resulted in significant gains in terms of fuel efficiency compared with other yachts in her class. At 35 knots, for example, the yacht consumes 280 litres per hour per engine; at 40 knots 340 litres per hour per engine; and at 46 knots a modest 410 litres per hour per engine.

With her gunmetal grey hull and white topsides, the sleek Attitude embodies the mission of the OTAM brand to create full-custom, sporty yachts tailored to the individual preferences of its discerning clients. On specific request of the owner, bespoke features include the restyled foredeck with large sunbed and height-adjustable table to maximise the usability of this open-air space. In fact, combined with the aft cockpit and its horseshoe-shaped sofa seating, the available exterior space is double that of previous models.

Remarkable for a high-performance 80-foot yacht, the tender bay under the aft sunbed is able to house a 3.95m Williams jet tender. The larger tender ensures more comfortable guest transfers for guests and reduces the number of ship-to-shore operations.

The four-cabin interior layout comprises a full-beam master suite amidships, a twin guest cabin on the portside and a forward VIP suite with generous ceiling heights of 2.10m. The owner further requested an extra staff cabin for his chief stewardess/chef conveniently placed next to the galley. The Miele-equipped galley itself goes above and beyond standard specifications with a full-size dishwasher, a large fridge and freezer, and a washing-drier machine in a separate alcove.

Notwithstanding the fact that the OTAM yard in Genoa was obliged to halt production for two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Attitude was delivered to her proud owner with a delay of just 4 weeks at the end of May.

Otam 80HT Attitude Specification:

Length overall: 26,05 m

Hull length: 23,95 m

Max beam: 6,05 m

Displacement full load: 55 t

Main engines: 2xMTU M96 2600hp@2450rpm

Transmissions: Arneson ASD 15°1L

Fuel capacity: 9000 lt

Fresh water capacity: 1200 lt

Gray water capacity: 350 lt

Black water capacity: 350 lt

Gear boxes:2xZF 3070 Rid 2.5:1

Custom layout: 4 cabins

Hull, deck and Hard Top material: Aramat