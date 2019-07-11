Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2019 HEADER

New Otam 80HT Attitude delivered to owner

by Matteo Belardinelli 18 Jun 22:24 PDT

Otam is pleased to announce that OTAM 80 HT Attitude, the 6th hull in the OTAM 80 series, has been delivered to her owner.

During sea trials the yacht exceeded her contractual obligations in relation to performance, efficiency and comfort. For example, the twin MTU main engines (2600hp each) coupled to Arneson drives were expected to provide a top speed of 47 knots, but the actual redline speed was 50 knots. This higher performance has been combined with more acoustic comfort as at-anchor sound levels of 42dB were recorded in the owner's suite instead of the expected 45dB.

"Thanks to the insistence of our CEO and former offshore champion, Gianfranco Zanoni, we were also able to further optimise the patented Otam-Rolla 6-blade propellers," adds Matteo Belardinelli, OTAM Sales & Communication manager. "This resulted in significant gains in terms of fuel efficiency compared with other yachts in her class. At 35 knots, for example, the yacht consumes 280 litres per hour per engine; at 40 knots 340 litres per hour per engine; and at 46 knots a modest 410 litres per hour per engine.

With her gunmetal grey hull and white topsides, the sleek Attitude embodies the mission of the OTAM brand to create full-custom, sporty yachts tailored to the individual preferences of its discerning clients. On specific request of the owner, bespoke features include the restyled foredeck with large sunbed and height-adjustable table to maximise the usability of this open-air space. In fact, combined with the aft cockpit and its horseshoe-shaped sofa seating, the available exterior space is double that of previous models.

Remarkable for a high-performance 80-foot yacht, the tender bay under the aft sunbed is able to house a 3.95m Williams jet tender. The larger tender ensures more comfortable guest transfers for guests and reduces the number of ship-to-shore operations.

Otam 80HT Attitude - photo © Sand People
Otam 80HT Attitude - photo © Sand People

The four-cabin interior layout comprises a full-beam master suite amidships, a twin guest cabin on the portside and a forward VIP suite with generous ceiling heights of 2.10m. The owner further requested an extra staff cabin for his chief stewardess/chef conveniently placed next to the galley. The Miele-equipped galley itself goes above and beyond standard specifications with a full-size dishwasher, a large fridge and freezer, and a washing-drier machine in a separate alcove.

Notwithstanding the fact that the OTAM yard in Genoa was obliged to halt production for two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Attitude was delivered to her proud owner with a delay of just 4 weeks at the end of May.

Otam 80HT Attitude - photo © Sand People
Otam 80HT Attitude - photo © Sand People

Otam 80HT Attitude Specification:

Length overall: 26,05 m
Hull length: 23,95 m
Max beam: 6,05 m
Displacement full load: 55 t
Main engines: 2xMTU M96 2600hp@2450rpm
Transmissions: Arneson ASD 15°1L
Fuel capacity: 9000 lt
Fresh water capacity: 1200 lt
Gray water capacity: 350 lt
Black water capacity: 350 lt
Main engines: 2xMTU M96 2600 hp@2450rpm
Gear boxes:2xZF 3070 Rid 2.5:1
Transmissions: Arneson Drive ASD 15°1L
Custom layout: 4 cabins
Hull, deck and Hard Top material: Aramat

Related Articles

New Otam 85 GTS has been delivered to its owner
A "100% One Off" project OTAM is pleased to announce that OTAM 85 GTS full custom version has been delivered to its Owner. Its official debut will be at the upcoming Cannes Yachting Festival (10-15 September 2019). Posted on 11 Jul 2019 The new OTAM 85 GTS has been launched
A "100% One Off" project official debut at Cannes Yachting Festival 2019 OTAM is pleased to announce that OTAM 85 GTS full custom version was launched ahead of schedule, having successfully achieved greater speeds than the ones established in the contract. Posted on 12 Jun 2019 The new OTAM 65 HT
A new OTAM 65 HT has been sold and is already under construction A new OTAM 65 HT has been sold and is already under construction. The exteriors are designed by the Italian shipyard and the style, the layout detailing and the interiors are the work of Francesco Guida Design, as requested by the customer. Posted on 8 May 2019 New Otam 80HT sold and in build for 2020 delivery
Sixth hull sold in the 80ht series The name chosen by the owner of the 6th hull in the OTAM 80HT series fully expresses the brand's commitment to building high-performance yachts tailored to the individual preferences of its discerning clients. Posted on 27 Nov 2018 OTAM 85 GTS construction continues on schedule
Hull and deck assembled, Arneson drives installed OTAM is delighted to announce that the totally custom OTAM 85 GTS has reached the halfway point in the build process as construction continues on schedule. Posted on 24 Oct 2018
Highfield Boats - Power - FOOTERMarina Exchange FOOTER 1Marine Resources 2019 - Footer
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2020 Sail-World Powerboat-World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy