Heysea's 9th hull of Asteria 108 delivered

Asteria 108 `Shanhuhai No.1` © Heysea Asteria 108 `Shanhuhai No.1` © Heysea

by Heysea 18 Jun 02:57 PDT

Heysea delivered its ninth hull of Asteria 108 "Shanhuhai No.1" last weekend towards Seven Star Yacht Club Shenzhen. This 33-meter superyacht will impress the owner with her unique ambient, exterior design and claiming her position among the surrounding yachts.

Her streamline shaped exterior shows off her extraordinary seakeeping ability and Seaworthiness of her carefully processed hull. Twin CAT-1800hp were installed, charging her up to a maximum speed of 23kn.

"Shanhuhai No.1" is characterized by the Asteria 108 product line but with her style. Her interior is mainly covered in white, decorating grey and light brown to enrich her visual experience. She smoothes the interior atmosphere using wave pattern flooring under specially designed lampshades.

In recent years, Heysea's performance in the global market boosted its fame. Heysea starts their superyacht dreams back in 2011 when they announced their plan for Heysea 82.

In 2016, Heysea turned on its global expansion plan and opened a global brokerage network. The network connects Europe, America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Dubai, and Malta. Heysea earned many exporting orders from the U.S, Australia, etc.

Now, Heysea is ranked 12 on Global Order Book 2020. Heysea will not stop their steps here but continue expanding their network and selling high-end Chinese Products all around the world.