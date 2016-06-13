Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2019 - Leaderboard

Heysea's 9th hull of Asteria 108 delivered

by Heysea 18 Jun 02:57 PDT
Asteria 108 `Shanhuhai No.1` © Heysea

Heysea delivered its ninth hull of Asteria 108 "Shanhuhai No.1" last weekend towards Seven Star Yacht Club Shenzhen. This 33-meter superyacht will impress the owner with her unique ambient, exterior design and claiming her position among the surrounding yachts.

Her streamline shaped exterior shows off her extraordinary seakeeping ability and Seaworthiness of her carefully processed hull. Twin CAT-1800hp were installed, charging her up to a maximum speed of 23kn.

Asteria 108 `Shanhuhai No.1` - photo © Heysea
Asteria 108 `Shanhuhai No.1` - photo © Heysea

"Shanhuhai No.1" is characterized by the Asteria 108 product line but with her style. Her interior is mainly covered in white, decorating grey and light brown to enrich her visual experience. She smoothes the interior atmosphere using wave pattern flooring under specially designed lampshades.

In recent years, Heysea's performance in the global market boosted its fame. Heysea starts their superyacht dreams back in 2011 when they announced their plan for Heysea 82.

Asteria 108 `Shanhuhai No.1` - photo © Heysea
Asteria 108 `Shanhuhai No.1` - photo © Heysea

In 2016, Heysea turned on its global expansion plan and opened a global brokerage network. The network connects Europe, America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Dubai, and Malta. Heysea earned many exporting orders from the U.S, Australia, etc.

Now, Heysea is ranked 12 on Global Order Book 2020. Heysea will not stop their steps here but continue expanding their network and selling high-end Chinese Products all around the world.

Asteria 108 `Shanhuhai No.1` - photo © Heysea
Asteria 108 `Shanhuhai No.1` - photo © Heysea
Asteria 108 `Shanhuhai No.1` - photo © Heysea
Asteria 108 `Shanhuhai No.1` - photo © Heysea

Related Articles

The all-new Princess X80 joins the X Class Family
The second member of the X Class 'Superfly' family Following in the wake of the successful launch of the X95, we are delighted to announce a new addition to the range. Due to take to the water next year, the X80 becomes the second member of the X Class 'Superfly' family. Posted today at 8:49 am Riviera 64 Sports Motor Yacht
Let the world premiere tour begin As the Riviera 64 Sports Motor Yacht commences her world premiere tour, anticipation is building among expectant owners eager to step aboard their dream motor yacht for the first time. Posted today at 8:05 am The best luxury vessels of the year
From gigayachts to sail boats: Standout design and impeccable build quality Glass has marked progressive architecture since Joseph Paxton displayed his Crystal Palace at London's Great Exhibition of 1851. In the current millennium, glass has transformed the world's skylines from Dubai to Manhattan. Posted on 17 Jun Draco Boats enters the U.S. market with new models
Renewing focus on sales and marketing in the United States Draco Boats, legendary name in Scandinavian dual-console boat manufacturing, renews focus on sales and marketing in the United States with its two latest models, the Draco 27 and 22. Posted on 17 Jun New WB14 limousine tender
A blend of style, high performance and on board safety Combining composite materials and latest generation technologies with classic lines. This were the guidelines for the creation of the WB14 limo tender, the latest custom model launched by the Wooden Boats shipyard for a premium Italian shipyard. Posted on 17 Jun MCM to manage a new 21m express cruiser
Appointed as owner's representative for a one-off 'Down East' express cruiser Newport-based MCM has been appointed as owner's representative for a 21-metre express cruiser to be built by custom shipyard Delta Marine in Seattle. Posted on 16 Jun Verve 47: All you need to know
All the ingredients for an explosive cocktail The ultimate boating machine, with four 450-Hp outboard engines, a Michael Peters stepped hull, speeds of up to 50 knots and oodles of class. Posted on 14 Jun New Simrad NSO, NSS & GO systems functionality
The 20.0 update includes a wealth of powerful new features Simrad Yachting - a leader in the design and manufacture of world-class marine navigation, autopilot, radar, communications and fishfinding systems - have announced a software update for its NSO, NSS and GO series systems. Posted on 13 Jun A new age of exploration at Van der Valk
Fully custom 34-metre tri-deck explorer due for delivery in December 2021 It's always a pleasure to receive new orders of course, especially from repeat clients who have thoroughly enjoyed their previous experiences both in building a Van der Valk motoryacht and spending time onboard. Posted on 12 Jun USS Zumwalt: Full-electric power & propulsion ship
A history of innovation marks GE's latest milestone The electric propulsion solution delivers efficiency, survivability, cost-of-ownership reductions, and system redundancy for enhanced vessel safety. In addition, machinery layout is more flexible and configurable. Posted on 11 Jun
Maritimo 2019 FooterHighfield Boats - Power - FOOTERMarina Exchange FOOTER 1
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2020 Sail-World Powerboat-World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy