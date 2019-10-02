Riviera 64 Sports Motor Yacht - Let the world premiere tour begin

Riviera 64 Sports Motor Yacht © Riviera Studio Riviera 64 Sports Motor Yacht © Riviera Studio

by Riviera 18 Jun 01:05 PDT

As the Riviera 64 Sports Motor Yacht commences her world premiere tour, anticipation is building among expectant owners eager to step aboard their dream motor yacht for the first time.

Riviera is now commencing the manufacture of seven 64 SMYs, and most of the new owners are yet to see this stunning new addition to Riviera's flagship Sports Motor Yacht collection due to ongoing travel restrictions.

Among the new owners are Bruce and Sue Eddington of Melbourne, Victoria. This will be their third Riviera after Mr Eddington changed tack more than a decade ago when he swapped sailing for the relaxed pleasures of owning a Riviera motor yacht.

That was when the veteran of six Sydney-to-Hobart campaigns and his wife Sue wanted to enjoy cruising the waters of Tasmania together in utter comfort and luxury.

"There's certainly a lot of expectation for the 64 SMY from our end, as we are building our new boat by remote control," said Mr Eddington.

"Normally we'd be on the Gold Coast three times by now and spending time at the factory being part of her build process, except the travel restrictions have precluded us from doing this. We're pleased to have been kept up to date with photos and videos of her progress, and we have great trust in Riviera to build a boat that we're happy with. Riviera really do care about their owners."

Superior amenity and functionality

Behind her elegant and contemporary lines, the Riviera 64 SMY is a luxury motor yacht that optimises onboard space and offers superior amenity and functionality from bow to stern with multiple entertainment, living and storage areas.

The 64 boasts four staterooms including a full-beam master, three bathrooms, a large covered mezzanine that expands the saloon deck by 50 per cent, a superbly appointed and expansive flybridge, and a versatile foredeck with plenty of room to either relax and entertain in comfort or to accommodate a large tender.

The mezzanine design, which flows into the aft galley and beyond to the first-class saloon, can be enclosed with clears for all-weather boating. The expansive flybridge adds another level of luxury with the feel of a second saloon, complete with its own rear deck and elevated views.

The accommodation deck is complemented by the amenity of a spacious and versatile utility room with a washer and dryer and plenty of extra storage space. The utility room can also be optioned as crew quarters.

The Riviera 64 has been designed and engineered to deliver the ultimate in blue-water cruising with the space, comfort and capacity needed for extended adventures. She benefits from the proven engineering advances of the Riviera V-drive system, tunnel hull design and a lower shaft angle, that aids stability and enhances efficiently and performance.

Powered by the choice of twin MAN turbo V8 1300hp or V12 1550hp, diesels deliver quiet, effortless and smooth acceleration giving her a top speed of around 34 knots. The 64 SMY comes with a 5-year MAN Gold limited warranty.

The Eddingtons' journey to the 64 SMY has been two years in the making. After discovering the pleasures of owning a Riviera 51 Open Flybridge and later a 50 Enclosed Flybridge, they were among an experienced group of Riviera owners who were asked to provide input into the early design concept of the 64 SMY when an interior mock-up was created for owners to tour and critique.

It's been an 'evolution'

"It's been an evolution that we're very appreciative to be a part of and we've been trusting of the entire process," said Mr Eddington.

"We saw the mock-up three or four times and it was informative and impressive. Even seeing it in the hull in the factory, she was always a very pretty boat."

"Sue was really big on the interiors and the Riviera designers were accepting of her input. Some of the changes we suggested have been adopted in the final design. The 64 is incredibly stylish."

The Eddington's will get their first chance to step aboard the Riviera 64 SMY in Sydney next month on the fourth leg of the world premiere tour which will take her south from the Gold Coast down the eastern seaboard of Australia, followed by a New Zealand premiere and then the United States of America with an east coast tour later this year.

Ease of operation

The Eddington's are equally impressed with the maneuverability and ease of handling a much larger Riviera motor yacht. With both their previous Rivieras moored at the Motor Yacht Club of Tasmania in the Hobart suburb of Lindisfarne, the Eddington's have spent many years venturing along the pristine and rugged Tasmanian coast either together or with friends.

"Ten years ago, people our age wouldn't have been able to do what we've done with a 50-footer, simply because the systems and the technology that Riviera employs today, did not exist that now makes boating in large vessels easier," said Mr Eddington.

"When we made our commitment to Rivera in August 2018, we were relying on the fact that this boat will be as easy to handle as the 50. From what we've seen of the 68 and 72 SMYs when we had a run on one of those, it will be easy and pleasurable.

"The propulsion system is so user-friendly. If we didn't have a propulsion system with the joystick and the thrusters that Twin Disc provide, we wouldn't have a boat the size of a 64.

"We liked the fact that the 64 was bigger. We liked the full-beam master, the three cabins and the utility room. They will give us extra space, and it's also more opulent.

"The utility room is one the of the smartest inclusions Riviera offers with its bigger boats. Having the extra length to take a washing machine and dryer, toolbox, workbench and a place to store your fishing rods and equipment is great. Having the laundry set up and not tucked away in a cupboard is so much better.

"The full-beam master stateroom is tremendous. The flybridge is beautifully appointed, and the instrumentation and functionality at the helm's dash just gets better by the year. We're really happy with it."

A new way of life

Since stepping aboard their first Riviera, cruising has become a new way of life for the Eddington's.

"I don't do anything on our Riviera without Sue; it's just she and I, and that's the great thing," said Mr Eddington.

"We knew what we were looking for, and we certainly formed the view that the Riviera was the best boat to buy. We did a lot of research looking at other brands and sizes of boats before we committed to the 50. Between the Volvo Penta Integrated Propulsion System and the Czone digital switching system, it was light years ahead of the 51.

"It sounds funny to say, but for us, apart from size, the jump from the 51 to the 50 with its far greater internal volume was a much bigger step than the move up to the 64. We'll have the ability to run the boat ourselves and stay out a lot longer now.

"One of the features we loved about the 50 was the awning window and the way it opened up. We never thought we'd like that, being southerners where everything is cold. The use we got out of that ability to open up the galley and saloon to the cockpit was magnificent.

"Having that again on the 64 and having the total cover and protection of the mezzanine outside, it takes our boating to another level as this really opens up the entire saloon deck. Even in Tasmania, you'd be surprised how much use that will get."

Extended cruise home

Once the Eddington's take delivery of their 64 SMY in August, they are planning to take their time to cruise her home to Hobart.

"We'll initially spend a bit of time around the Gold Coast and then we'd like to get up to Mooloolaba, the inside of Fraser Island and Bundaberg to cruise the southern end of the Great Barrier Reef out to Lady Musgrave Island.

"Then it's off to Sydney for Christmas, where we'll stay for two or three months before wandering down to Hobart in late March."

That will be one Sydney-to-Hobart cruise that Mr Eddington concedes will be a lot more comfortable and luxurious than he has experienced in the past.

The Riviera 64 SMY has now commenced her world premiere tour and private inspections can be arranged with Riviera dealer representatives via RivieraAustralia.com.

Preview dates for the Riviera 64 SMY:

Gold Coast, Queensland - June 19-21

Port Stephens, NSW - June 27-28

Newcastle, NSW - July 1

Sydney, NSW - July 3-5 and July 9-12

Auckland, New Zealand - August 7-9

American preview dates will be announced shortly.

United States boat show premieres:

United States Power Boat Show - October 1-4

Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show - October 29 to November 1