The all-new Princess X80 joins the X Class Family

Princess X80 exterior white hull © Quin Bisset Princess X80 exterior white hull © Quin Bisset

by Charlotte Jones 18 Jun 01:48 PDT

Following in the wake of the successful launch of the X95, we are delighted to announce a new addition to the range. Due to take to the water next year, the X80 becomes the second member of the X Class 'Superfly' family.

The Princess X80, follows the X95 concept defined by large, adaptable spaces offering flexible accommodation. Yet again, Princess is boldly re-writing the rules of yacht design and architecture by incorporating the concept of a 'super flybridge' featuring extensive outdoor space, offering the owner & guests a real al fresco living opportunity. T he X80 has been painstakingly designed to offer the most versatile and accommodating experience, while keeping design and style at the forefront.

Antony Sheriff, Executive Chairman, Princess Yachts, said: "The X Class's ground-breaking architecture creates an entirely new product segment as Princess continues to push the boundaries of yacht design. The first X95 has just completed sea trials and her revolutionary design has caused a stir. Initial feedback makes it clear that we have a great success on our hands. We have worked over the past two years to envelop all of the X95's unique qualities into a more compact package. The X80 is just that, another bold step for Princess Yachts".

Princess Yachts' long-standing partner, Olesinski, has again partnered with Italian design heavyweights Pininfarina to create the ultimate in avant-garde yacht design. Following the sophisticated sculpted surfaces & long flowing lines of the X95, the X80 represents a striking design concept whilst at the same time maintaining the well-respected & internationally recognised classic Princess design language.

Over recent years there has been a quiet revolution in the methods used to design a Princess hull. Years of experience building fast and seaworthy hulls are now complemented by cutting edge simulation techniques. For the X80, this approach has led to efficiencies across the speed range whilst ensuring the highest levels of seakeeping and predictable handling. Fitted with twin MAN V12 1900's the X80 will reach speeds up to 30 knots.

The stature of the X80 profile is defined through the increased height of the bulwarks, topsides and enclosed wheelhouse. Her 'S' shaped canopy flows into the flybridge deck to balance the visual weight and disguise the volume of the expansive sky lounge. The X80 brings the outside in through the maximisation of glazing which flows along the entire length of the main deck encasing the saloon, galley and forward dining area.

The use of light and innovative design continues below decks where 8 guests are accommodated across 4 cabins, a full beam master stateroom located amidships, a forward guest stateroom, a double guest to starboard and a twin cabin to port. Located aft of the main accommodation is the crew quarters which can accommodate 3 crew with the standard layout.

The X Class may be ground-breaking, but they still remain a Princess. Beautiful design, flawless interior craftsmanship and fit out and an unrivalled aftersales experience are a staple across the fleet, and the X80 is no different.

Princess Yachts has been hand-crafting luxury yachts in Plymouth, England, for more than 50 years, and the X80 represents yet another head -turning example of Princess's leading British craftsmanship.

Specification:

Principal Dimensions:

Length overall (incl.pulpit) 82'3" 25.08m

Length overall (excl. pulpit) 82'3" 25.08m

Moulded LOA 77'10" 23.72m

Beam19'11" 6.06m

Draft (at full load) approx. 5'10'' 1.78m

Displacement approx (lightship) 61.6 tonnes

Displacement approx (half load) 71.9 tonnes

Fuel capacity 7000 litres / 1430 gal / 1717 USG

Water capacity (excl. calorifier) 1400 litres / 308 gal / 370 USG

Hot Water calorifiers 200 litres/ 44 gallon / 53 USG

Black water tank 500 litres / 110 gal / 132 USG

Engines:

MAN V12 (2 x 1650mhp) Maximum speed range - 26 - 28 knots†

MAN V12 (2 x 1900mhp) Maximum speed range - 29 - 31 knots†

† Speeds are given at half load condition with boat to standard specification and with no additional equipment on board. Speeds are estimated and given in good faith but without warranty or liability on the part of Princess Yachts Limited.

* Displacements are calculated with 50% fuel and water with liferaft but with no optional equipment fitted or other gear.