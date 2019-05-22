In conversation with Jamie MacPhail

by Mark Jardine & John Curnow 17 Jun 14:00 PDT

James MacPhail, Managing Director of Pantaenius Australia, chats with Mark Jardine, Managing Editor of Sail-World.com and Powerboat-World.com about his life afloat, the company's values and the marine insurance industry as a whole.

Pantaenius is a German family owned company that has it origins well over 100 years now. Since the 60s, when Harald Baum purchased Pantaenius, the company has become synonymous with the best and most comprehensive cover for sail and power driven craft.

The company continues to provide standout cover for all manner of boats, and is Europe's largest insurer of superyachts, and the leader in bluewater cruising cover, with the only genuine global policy to match their worldwide presence.

The Australian, fully owned subsidiary, started back in 2012, and has grown steadily with something in the order of 7000 clients under cover now. More importantly, the company has become an icon for service, with the Pantaenius team first on the ground in Northern Queensland after the devastation that was Cyclone Debbie.

Find out more at www.pantaenius.com/au-en