Multihull Solutions to host Open-for-Inspection event in Sydney

by Kate Elkington 16 Jun 00:04 PDT

Multihull Solutions will host a special "Open for Inspection" event in Sydney on Friday 26 and Saturday 27 June to showcase two popular Fountaine Pajot catamarans to the public.

The event has been scheduled in response to huge demand and will allow registered visitors to inspect the brand new Fountaine Pajot Elba 45 sailing catamaran and MY 44 power catamaran by Fountaine Pajot Motor Yachts at the Multihull Solutions Rushcutters Bay Sales Centre.

The special weekend will adhere to strict social distancing and hygiene protocols with inspection timeslots carefully scheduled to ensure maximum safety for all guests.

The new Elba 45 has enjoyed huge international acclaim since its 2019 launch and was awarded 'Best Cruising Multihull' and 'Best Charter Boat' at the respective 2020 Sail and Cruising World awards.

The catamaran features an abundance of impressive features, including an updated helm station for better manoeuvrability, excellent sail area / weight ratio of 8.75 sqm/t, and an optimised hull which is designed for 10 per cent less drag.

The Elba 45 boasts energetic lines and inverted bows, spacious and sleek interior design, and a truly luxurious Owner's suite with a walk-in shower, generous storage and a luminous and airy ambience.

The MY 44 is expected to attract strong numbers at the event as the impressive power cat leads the world in the 44-foot cruising market. The catamaran was awarded 2018 'European Power Boat of the Year' and 'Best Passagemaker' and 2017 'Best Multihull Power Yacht', and features an incredible design, abundance of space and extraordinary fuel efficiency.

The MY 44 boasts a huge 20m2 saloon, 12m2 flybridge, and a decadent 15m2 master suite, and her semi-displacement hulls were built specifically to deliver outstanding performance, fuel efficiency, and stability in all sea conditions.

The Multihull Solutions team will be on hand to answer all queries, and the company's ambassadors, Gordon and Louise Coates, will also be available to discuss their epic 90-day sailing voyage from France to Australia aboard the Elba 45 on display.

Inspections must be booked and confirmed with Multihull Solutions and can be completed at www.multihullsolutions.com.au/events/sydney-open-for-inspection-event-fountaine-pajot.

Further information can be obtained by contacting Multihull Solutions on 1300 855 338 (within Australia) or +61 7 5452 5164, emailing or visiting the website at www.multihullsolutions.com.au.