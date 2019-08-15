Salvage complete

Sea Ray 425 high and dry and Grotto Point opposite Balmoral just after Middle Head, Sydney

by NSW Maritime 14 Jun 00:39 PDT

Last weekend, a Sea Ray 425 ended up on the rocks directly under the lighthouse at Grotto Point.

NSW Maritime A/ Executive Director Alex Barrell said, "Any salvage of a vessel in NSW waters is the responsibility of the vessel owner to remove as quickly as possible and at their cost or risk fines of up to $7,500 for polluting NSW waterways, under NSW pollution laws."

"NSW Maritime is overseeing the salvage of the 13.7 metre motor cruiser which grounded on Grotto Point, Middle Harbour, on Sunday night."

"A salvage company has been appointed by the vessel owner’s insurer and the salvage of the vessel is likely to be completed as early as today, depending on sea conditions."

"Tyres and timber lengths have been laid beneath the vessel to help slide it from the rocks to reduce the risk of environmental damage and the likelihood of the vessel breaking up further upon removal."

"The vessel grounded at night during a very high tide in poor visibility while heading for Birkenhead Point and has sustained significant damage."

"No one was hurt in the incident, although the occupants needed assistance to be removed from the boat. Fuel has since been removed from the vessel and there are no pollution concerns."

"NSW Maritime will investigate the incident."

"A vessel also grounded at Figtree Point on the weekend at mid tide while travelling at low speed after passing on the wrong side of a starboard marker."

"The master stayed aboard and waited for the tide to come back in and floated off later that evening with only very minor damage."