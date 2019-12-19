Please select your home edition
Marine Auctions June Online Auction and News

by Marine Auctions 10 Jun 00:20 PDT
Marine Auctions June Online Auction - Lot 3 © Marine Auctions

Hi

Please find details of the Vessels and Marina Berths we will be offering for sale in our June Online Auction.  Bidding for this Auction will commence on Wednesday 24th June and will end on Tuesday 30th June 2020 at 2pm AEST. Please note: Extended Bidding applies to this Online Auction.

Also included in the Brochure is some of our Best Buys. These vessels and Marina Berths are for Private sale.

To Participate or View in the Online Auction, go to our website:  www.marineauctions.com.au then click on, View or Register for the Online Auction Now (in yellow centre of homepage)

We are now accepting entries for our July Online Auction.

 If you require any further information regarding our forthcoming Online Auctions, do not hesitate to contact one of our representatives.

Regards,

 
Adrian Seiffert
Director


SOUTH EAST QUEENSLAND
Marina Berths and Waterfront Property Sales

Lindsay Logan  0413 113 342
email: lindsay@marineauctions.com.au

GOLD COAST    

Warren Harmer 0418 776 939   
email: warren@marineauctions.com.au
                                       
Travis Davies 0417 015 090         
email: travis@marineauctions.com.au

BRISBANE          

Brisbane Office 07 3268 3614    
email: admin1@marineauctions.com.au

SYDNEY
                           
Carl Crafoord  0438 548 033        
email: carl@marineauctions.com.au

MELBOURNE                  

Kieran Russell  0418 968 150      
email: kieran@marineauctions.com.au

CAIRNS                             

Ron 0427 217 043 or
Mark on 0438 550 533                   
email: sales@sonarmarine.com.au

All other locations and any other inquiries regarding our services:-

Adrian on 0418 783 358                                                            
email: adrian@marineauctions.com.au


From all of us at Marine Auctions, we hope you stay safe in these difficult times and if you require any further information please do not hesitate to contact us.



Marine Auctions Pty Ltd
trading as
Marine Auctions & Valuations
P O Box 687 Hamilton Qld 4007
P: (07) 3268 3614
F: (07)3268 3760
W: www.marineauctions.com.au
 
 
 

