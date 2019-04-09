Numarine launch three 26XP expedition yachts on the same day

by Alexander Razinkov 6 Jun 01:49 PDT

Numarine, the European high-performance motor-yacht shipyard headquartered in Istanbul, has doubled the fleet of the successful compact explorer model and made three more owners happy - all on the first day of summer.

The shipyard launched three units of the 26XP Series on the same day. The total number of these explorer yachts on the water reached eight.

Two of the new 26XP are displacement versions with bulbous bow for maximized stability and long range. The third new 26XP is equipped with 1200hp MAN engines on the planning hull - first XP Series' yacht to have this configuration.

"Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, Numarine continued working with the respect to all the necessary precautionary measures and ensured our staff are safe," comments Omer Malaz, Founder and Chairman of Numarine. "These efforts allowed us to lead the projects in strict accordance with the schedule. I'm happy that we have built three more amazing 26XP explorer yachts and I'm sure they will bring a lot of joy of autonomous long-range cruising to the owners."

Three more 26XP have been sold and are currently under constructions. They will be launched later in 2020 and 2021.

The Numarine 26XP Order Book

26XP#1 Delivered 2018

26XP#2 Delivered 2019

26XP#3 Delivered 2019

26XP#4 Delivered 2019

26XP#5 Delivered 2019

26XP#6 Launched 2020

26XP#7 Launched 2020

26XP#8 Launched 2020

26XP#9 under construction - delivery July 2020

26XP#10 under construction - delivery Autumn 2020

26XP#11 under construction - delivery Autumn 2020

Modern lines and trustable naval architecture

Numarine's long-term collaborator Can Yalman designed the 26XP's exterior and interior. Naval architecture is by Umberto Tagliavini, another perennial partner of the shipyard. She is very modern, even futuristic, due to angular windows and a vertical bow, and carries the DNA of a larger model, the 32XP. Designed to offer the same capabilities of her longer sisters, the 26XP's smaller draft allows her to berth in shallow harbors. The yacht has a well-proven and efficient hull, especially designed for ocean cruising.

Sophisticated interiors, compact body

The 26XP's sophisticated interior is spacious and refined. There are four large guest cabins belowdecks. The master suite is situated amidships. It is large enough to have a dedicated study to starboard, a lounge to portside and a vast bathroom in addition to the king-sized bed and plenty of storage space for long cruises. There are also two VIPs and one more twin cabin.

The shipyard uses a lot of glass to ensure that interior is filled with natural light. In addition, a section of the large saloon windows slides open to create a floating balcony over the sea.

Social areas on board are ample. The 2.5-deck yacht has an extensive main saloon with full height windows that saturate the interior with natural light. The saloon's layout is simple and classical. It has a cozy lounge with a C-shaped couch and a sofa in the aft and an internal dining area adjacent to the galley. Outside spaces of the main deck help guests to stay connected with the sea. In the bow, three settees form a very private space with amazing view.

In the aft, connected with the saloon via large glass doors, there is an open dining area and an oversized comfortable sunbed. From here, two stairs lead to a generous beach platform right.

Special Flybridge

One of the key unbeatable features of the 26XP is the special 55 sq. m flybridge. The second console unit and another dining area in the front are partially enclosed by the radar mast, while the rear sun lounge is a fully open space, and nothing obliterates spectacular views from this terrace few meters above the sea level.

The flybridge is big enough to provide storage space for a 3.5-meter tender. The spacious guest areas, modern, stylish and sophisticated interior, maximum build quality and efficient propulsion and naval architecture make Numarine 26XP one of the most desirable sub-30 meters yachts on the market. She is always ready to take the owner to places he has never been before.

All about comfort

To ensure the maximum level of comfort on board the 26XP, Numarine took great care in eliminating or reducing all sources of noise and vibration. The on-board systems that resolve these issues are from the shipyard's longstanding partner Silent Line, noise and vibration experts for luxury yachts, commercial vessels, and industrial and architectural projects. The noise level in the Owner's cabin is only 55.1 dB at cruising speed, 33.8 dB at the anchor with generator and air conditioning running.

Ready for voyages

The displacement version of the 26XP has a maximum speed of 13.5 knots, and a cruising speed is 9 knots. The efficient hull offers greater fuel autonomy up to 3,000 nm at 8 knots. - The model is also available with a semi-planning hull.

Technical specifications

Length Overall - 25.68 m

Waterline length at full load - 23.95 m

Beam - 6.60 m

Displacement light ship - apx. 60,000 Kg

Displacement full load - apx. 74,000 Kg

Length of hull - 23.95 m

Draft - 2.12 m

International Gross Tonnage - under 150 GT

Passengers - 8 (4 cabins)

Crew - 3 (2 cabins)

Engines - Twin MAN R6-560 hp @ 2300 rpm or Twin MAN V8-1200 hp @ 2300 rpm

Max speed - 13.5 kn FD (28 kn SD)

Cruising speed - 9 kn FD (18 kn SD)

Max range - 3,000 nm at 8 kn (FD)

Bow Thruster - 15kW-285Kg thrust DC electric

Stern Thruster - 11.4kW-240Kg thrust DC electric