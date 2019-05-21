Please select your home edition
Intrastate travel opens up Australia wide

by Neil Patchett 5 Jun 23:48 PDT
Beneteau Oceanis 461 © John Curnow

At 3pm today Tasmania will join all other States and Territories by allowing intrastate travel and staying overnight which is a boon for recreational and commercial boating.

Boating Industry Association President Darren Vaux said the ongoing easing of COVID-19 restrictions was good news for the industry and a reflection of successful efforts to contain the virus.

The news from Tasmania is welcome and follows moves by NSW, Queensland and Victoria over the past week which saw them join South Australia, Western Australia and Northern Territory in enabling people to travel within their state and stay overnight.

"The relaxation combines with the ability to go boating recreationally and together this will help accelerate the recovery of the boating sector which shares much common ground with tourism," Vaux said.

"That is why the industry encourages efforts by State Governments at this time to promote domestic intrastate travel; to promote access to our waterways for recreation.

"Australia has more than 900,000 registered boats and a countless number that do not require registration such as paddle craft and many small sail craft. The majority of these are highly portable by trailer or by car topping and are used by millions of Australians to experience our wide variety of waterways from creek to coast.

"The easing up of travel and overnighting can only help all those households with trailerable boats or car toppers to get on the water, to visit regional areas and support regional economies. If you do not own a boat, there is always the option to hire a boat or take a charter which is a great way to experience the boating lifestyle."

2019 Maritimo X50 - photo © John Curnow
2019 Maritimo X50 - photo © John Curnow

The BIA reminds people boating to practice safe and responsible boating which includes:

  • Ensure the weather and sea conditions are suitable
  • Ensure your boat and equipment are suitable and your safety gear is complete and in-date
  • Tell someone where you are going and your estimated time of return
  • Wear a lifejacket, especially for children, those 60+ or if going out alone
  • Be COVID Safe and follow physical distancing, gathering and hygiene advice
Remember a great day on the water is a safe day. More information at www.bia.org.au

