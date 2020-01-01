Sanlorenzo conquers Hong Kong with 5 yachts sold in 5 months

Sanlorenzo 44Alloy © Marinetta Intini Sanlorenzo 44Alloy © Marinetta Intini

by Sanlorenzo 4 Jun 23:15 PDT

Sanlorenzo restarts at full speed, and after having resumed all activities in its shipyards in Italy to move forward with an intense season of launches and deliveries, the company is racking up excellent results on foreign markets as well.

With five yachts sold in Hong Kong since the start of the year, three of which over the last week, Sanlorenzo Asia - thanks to collaboration with the partner Simpson Marine - guides the company's international rebound, demonstrating the importance and dynamism of this market, one of the most active and demanding on a worldwide level, with a focus on the very high quality of Made in Italy.

The breakthrough comes in a moment in which clients have a renewed desire to create their own personal refuge, made to measure thanks to the sartorial prowess of Sanlorenzo. A place in which to live a unique experience, in total security and safety.

Among the bestsellers of 2020, there are some of the most representative models of the fleet, like the new 44Alloy superyacht (the second unit already sold in Asia), the SL102Asymmetric, the SX76 crossover and the SL78 and SL86 planing yachts.

Since 2015 Sanlorenzo Asia is the ambassador in Asia and Southeast Asia of the philosophy and values of the brand such as craftsmanship, personalization, attention to detail and pursuit of the highest quality. In line with the sartorial approach of Sanlorenzo, every project is developed to interpret the requirements of the yacht owner, thanks to in-depth knowledge of the local market and its representative values.

The brand's success in Asia is confirmed by the opening in Singapore of a new flagship office of Sanlorenzo Asia, designed by Lissoni Associati, which has already become a strategic reference point for all oriental lovers of yachting at the highest levels.

"2020 has been a turbulent year for almost everyone. It's with that in mind that we are so grateful for our continued success in Asia. Hong Kong has been a shining star with the sale of many distinctive Sanlorenzo yachts from across the range. The shipyard is becoming a dominant force in Asia and we are delighted with our new SEA flagship office in Singapore. We are confident that when borders reopen we will see the same growth in the South as we have in the North. It's wonderful to see owners enjoying their yachts in local waters during this time. 2020 will see a record number of deliveries in Asia and several yachts are already under construction for the spring and summer 2021", says Nick Stratton, Sanlorenzo Asia Sales Manager.