Intrastate and overnight boating opening across Australia

by Boating Industry Association 4 Jun 02:29 PDT

Intrastate travel and staying overnight is opening across Australia which is a boon for recreational and commercial boating.

NSW, Queensland and Victoria this week joined South Australia, Western Australia and Northern Territory to enable people to travel intrastate and stay overnight. Tasmania announced yesterday that it would also allow travel and overnighting from 3pm this Friday.

The move is expected to reinvigorate the boating sector which shares much common ground with tourism.

The ability to get out in the fresh air and sunshine on a boat, whether it be a paddle, power or sail, will be possible in all States and Territories. You will also be able to relax and stay overnight on a boat which can only help deliver social benefits all round.

This winter could be a great time to escape on the water in your own boat, or to get into boating by buying one, or simply hire one. Charter boats can deliver amazing experiences from bareboat yachts in the Whitsunday Islands to houseboats on our mighty rivers.

People will be able to enjoy experiences like whale watching, fishing charters and sightseeing cruises in regional areas, whilst also helping to support local economies.