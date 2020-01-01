Please select your home edition
ePropulsion Spirit 1.0 Plus 3HP Electric Outboard now available in the U.S.

by Andrew Golden 3 Jun 22:36 PDT
ePropulsion Spirit 1.0 Plus 3HP Electric Outboard © Andrew Golden

ePropulsion, the global leader in marine electric propulsion systems and services, announced today the Spirit 1.0 Plus electric outboard motor is now available in the United States from its national distributors Mack Boring (East Coast) and Four Seas (West Coast). The innovative Spirit 1.0 Plus system provides lightweight, efficient, simple-to-use, quiet propulsion that is vibration, emission and exhaust free. Providing enough power to easily match a 3-hp four-stroke gasoline outboard motor, the Spirit 1.0 Plus is more than capable of propelling a 10-foot tender or can be an auxiliary power source for a daysailer up to 1.5 tons.

The Spirit 1.0 Plus pushes the upper limit of range and reliability with its high energy efficiency, innovative propeller design and unmatched battery capacity. Featuring a 1276Wh battery, the largest available for a motor of this size, the Spirit 1.0 Plus can reach up to approximately 5 knots with a range of 6.4 nautical miles and 1-hour, 15-minute runtime at full speed. At lower speeds, runtime can be extended to around 20 hours and a range of 46 nautical miles. The Spirit 1.0 Plus' battery is rated IP67 for dust and water protection, allowing it to operate in any condition. The battery is easily managed, weighing just 19 pounds - and it floats. Batteries can be changed in as little as one minute and have a charge time of 3.5 to 8.5 hours, depending on the charger. They can even be charged with environmentally friendly solar panels. The engine's 48V operating voltage allows Spirit 1.0 Plus to work with an external ePropulsion or third-party battery to extend range. Available in three sizes, the 2048Wh E40, 4096Wh E80 and 8960Wh E175 ePropulsion E-Series batteries can extend full speed runtimes to 2-, 4- and 9-hours, respectively.

"We are pleased to offer our Spirit 1.0 Plus 3HP electric outboard motor to boaters in the United States," said Chris Ponnwitz, ePropulsion spokesperson and marketing specialist, Mack Boring & Parts Company. "When looking for green, reliable and practical electric propulsion systems, our solutions are very affordable and flexible. With its exceptional range and ease-of-use, for ship-to-shore or tender transport, the Spirit 1.0 Plus is the ideal solution."

Designed for portability, the Spirit 1.0 Plus is compact, lightweight and easily stores in a customized bag. It has a completely maintenance-free design and the direct drive results in a tremendously reduced number of parts. Three shaft sizes are available: Extra Short, Short and Long lengths. The motor weighs 24 pounds; the included battery weighs 19.4-pounds. The Spirit 1.0 Plus is covered by a two-year warranty. The Spirit 1.0 Plus is available at a cost of $1,999 USD, a 1276Wh battery included. For more information on ePropulsion or its revolutionary electric motors and accessories, please visit www.epropulsion.com

