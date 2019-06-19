Repower now – with 3.99% Mercury Finance on FourStroke packages from 30-400hp!

by Mercury Marine 2 Jun 22:55 PDT

There's no reason to put off that repower any longer!

If you are looking to refresh, rejuvenate or revitalise your beloved boat, then NOW is the time to act with Mercury Finance offering packages at just 3.99%* interest (comparison rate) for market-leading Mercury 30-400hp FourStroke outboards.

This great offer includes the new V-6 and V-8 175-300hp motors, as well as ProXS and Verado engines.

At a comparison rate of just 3.99%, Mercury Finance is making these outstanding engines extremely affordable and that means you can be back out on the water this spring in an even better boat.

Put simply, Mercury leads the world in marine four-stroke technology, creating engines which provide the power, speed, efficiency and reliability you want whatever the horsepower.

What sets Mercury Finance apart is that it is specialises in marine finance, and is backed by Mercury Marine itself not some third-party bank.

Not only will you enjoy extremely competitive interest rates which are set for the life of the loan, you can have the option of fortnightly or monthly repayments.

Visit the Mercury Marine website at mercurymarine.com.au for all the details and to find the location of your nearest participating Mercury Dealer.

*3.99% Finance Terms and conditions.

Credit fees and charges and credit criteria apply. Offer is available from participating Mercury Finance Dealers. Offer valid from 15th May 2020 to 22nd June 2020 on Mercury 30-400hp FourStroke outboard repower packages. (Excludes commercial customers. Excludes SeaPro commercial products.). Offer is subject to a 20% deposit over a maximum 36 month term. The comparison rate is 3.99% and is based on a secured loan of $30,000 for a term of 5 years. WARNING: The comparison rate only applies to the example given. Different amounts and terms will result in a different comparison rate. Finance is provided by Mercury Finance Pty Ltd ABN 28 156 248 092. Australian Credit Licence Number 421347.