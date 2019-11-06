Please select your home edition
Bayliss Boatworks construction update: Blue View - Bayliss 78'

by John Bayliss 2 Jun 06:46 PDT

A product of over 71,000 man hours and nearly 30 months of labor, we are beyond thrilled to release our newest 78' build, Blue View.

Blue View is powered with MTU M96L 16V engines, each with 2,600 horsepower. Her top speed was registered at over 44 knots at completion. This top end speed translates to a 37.5-knot cruise at 2150. The engine room also contains two 38kw Northern Lights generators, an Imtra hydraulic bow thruster and windlass, and emergency pump out valving.

The air-conditioned pump room contains a Dometic dual-chilled water A/C, dual FCI water makers with dockside purification capabilities, and our new Bayliss Boatworks freshwater cooling system for all mechanical components; yes, ALL systems including refrigeration, ice maker and the gyro. For stabilization, we went big- a Seakeeper 30SHD.

Blue View is outfitted in a full natural teak package; hand-selected teak boards make up her transom, cockpit bulkhead, half round, toe rail, salon door, helm pod, and raised teak flybridge deck. Her windshield is black and she is equipped with a full tower supplied by Palm Beach Towers.

Blue View's flybridge is a custom Bayliss Boatworks center console layout with a three-sided enclosure. Gear and rod lockers are plentiful on the flybridge, within both bench seats. The forward bench houses two custom stainless-steel refrigerated boxes.

Blue View's cockpit is designed to be clean and simple, but also elegant and efficient. The mezzanine area features custom freezer and refrigerated boxes, a drink box, a large ice bin, and copious amounts of tackle storage space. There is a grill housed within the upper mezzanine, as well as a built-in livewell supply in the transom fish box. There are few things better than catching a marlin while there's a steak on the grill.

Blue View - Bayliss 78' - photo © John Bayliss
Blue View - Bayliss 78' - photo © John Bayliss

Within the interior, as with each Bayliss build, one large teak log was utilized for all veneers in order to ensure grain consistency. Among her interior features, the salon contains two custom Bayliss Boatworks air actuated television lifts and a custom U-shaped sofa. The striking leather-finish "Persian Caramel" granite installed throughout the upper and lower levels easily compliments the teak veneers on the surrounding cabinetry.

The galley features two SubZero refrigerators, one SubZero freezer, a Miele speed oven and cooktop, and a Hoshizaki ice maker. The walk-in pantry and day head on the upper level provide convenience for owners who enjoy entertaining family; the day head also contains a washer and dryer, concealed by teak cabinetry.

Upon entering Blue View's lower level, a spacious tackle room sits just off the companionway. Sleek, accessible reel and LP storage showcase the equipment above teak cabinetry.

Focal points in both the VIP and master staterooms are stunning olive ash burl headboards, which pop against the teak-veneered walls. The walls in each of these rooms conceal custom fabricated Bayliss Boatworks air-actuated Pullman bunks for optimal guest accommodation.

The guest stateroom contains two bunks, with cubbies containing drink holders and USB charging ports, as well as a hanging locker a private head. Just off of the main companionway, a teak spiral staircase leads down to the crew stateroom and head, and also provides access to the pump room and engine room. Blue View will head for Florida this week.

Read more about Blue View here...

Blue View - Bayliss 78' - photo © John Bayliss
Blue View - Bayliss 78' - photo © John Bayliss

