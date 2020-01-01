Project Estrade - A 43m Motor Yacht from Bannenberg & Rowell

by Bannenberg & Rowell 2 Jun 21:47 PDT

Things have changed, we write with some understatement.

Talking of which, here is a yacht for these new changed times. The oft-quoted Jon Bannenberg line that "nobody needs a yacht " is perhaps a truism that feels even truer at the moment.

But it's not always going to be the case. So we have designed a yacht for the sunlit uplands which we hope lie ahead. It's not excessive. It doesn't look to show off. It nods to a changed life as described by GQ magazine recently: "We are living in the age of sweatpants and are never going back". Well some may beg to disagree, and that's fine. Dress up by all means but this yacht is not about hedonism.

This is 43 metres of yacht designed for the soul, for relaxed and healthy living and, above all to connect with the environment. ESTRADE is perfectly formed. Room for 10 on board and with spaces to change the pace and enjoy life.

Instantly recognisable progressive Bannenberg & Rowell lines encompass smart use of space. Starting with a beach club. But not just any beach club as a famous ad campaign once had it. A beach club with a 21st century shack and equally 21st century folding sections of hull. On two sides. Move from there - if you must - to a cantilevered sunning deck from where you can take in the scene in the beach club. Positively no FOMO.

Nor will you miss out if you move to the Sundeck. Juice bars. Space to contemplate. Flop in a pool.

Best served chilled. As are we all.

