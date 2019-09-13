Webasto's BlueSky electric and manual sliding hatches

BlueSky © Webasto BlueSky © Webasto

by Webasto 2 Jun 08:13 PDT

The Webasto Blue Sky sliding hatch is designed for the wheelhouse or cockpit canopy of power craft.

The original Bluesky electric sliding hatch with insulated panel is made from two acrylic shells with a dark grey tint, resulting in a modern lightweight design especially constructed for the marine industry.

Webasto have recently added some new variants to their product portfolio including an electric, flush integrated glass version with a 6mm grey tinted glass panel.

Also new to the range are manual versions, offering the same quality and design features as the electric versions, great where a more economical solution is required. The Manual Acrylic version is also now available in a smaller 500 x 500 variant.

With simple plug and play installation for the electric version, all hatches offer variable tilt and slide positioning and compact dimensions. The mechanism and seal ensure the hatch is fully water tight, hatches are certified for Category B Area 3 use.

All Webasto Products come with a two year warranty.

For more information about the product, visit webasto-comfort.com/en-au/product-overview/product/show/bluesky

For more details on Webasto go to webasto.com or call 1800 244 494.